The lone uncommitted top-100 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class has officially found a home.

Four-star small forward Jalen Wilson, who decommitted from Michigan a month ago following John Beilein's exit to the NBA, committed to Kansas on Wednesday. Wilson picked the Jayhawks over North Carolina after making a recent visit to both, and was also believed to still be considering the Wolverines.

Ranked No. 50 on the 247Sports composite Top 100, Wilson represents the first and only top-50 recruit of Bill Self's 2019 recruiting class. After missing on a number of spring targets, including five-stars Precious Achiuwa (who chose Memphis) and R.J. Hampton (who elected to go overseas), Self was able to shore up his roster with the NBA draft deadline return of point guard Devon Dotson, the commitment of Wilson and the addition of Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss.

The 6'8" Wilson, of Guyer (Texas) High School, originally committed to Michigan back in May 2018. He was the highest-ranked recruit of the Wolverines' class before getting a release from his Letter of Intent.

The additions of Moss and Wilson are a particular boon to Kansas because the duo will bring shooting, an area the Jayhawks' 2019–20 roster was previously lacking in. With the graduation of Lagerald Vick and the transfer of Quentin Grimes, KU didn't return any player who attempted at least 100 threes and just one, Dotson (36.3%), who shot over 31% from the outside. Moss shot 42.1% from deep as a junior for the Hawkeyes while averaging 9.2 points per game.

Kansas, which ranked No. 6 in SI.com's Top 25 Summer Reset prior to landing Moss and Wilson, should once again have the firepower to contend for a national title as it looks to start a new streak in the Big 12. With Dotson back in Lawrence, the Jayhawks return three NCAA tournament starters (the other two being rising sophomores Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack), get back a healthy Udoka Azubuike after the star big man missed the majority of his junior year with injury and gain the eligibility of forward Silvio De Sousa, who won his appeal of a 2019–20 suspension. In addition to Wilson, they also bring in four-star Tristan Enaruna and three-stars Christian Braun and Isaac McBride.