Kansas's Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play in the upcoming season after sitting the 2018-19 season due to NCAA violations, the organization ruled Friday.

Kansas men’s basketball student-athlete Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/hIjzSIRpn6 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 24, 2019

De Sousa declared for the NBA draft in April while waiting for the result of his suspension appeal. The Jayhawks withheld De Sousa from competition beginning in October 2018 while his eligibility was reviewed following the testimony of Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola during the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption, which incriminated De Sousa's guardian. Former Adidas consultant TJ Gassnola noted payments to De Sousa during an appearance in federal court.

The university attempted to regain De Sousa's eligibility in January. However, the NCAA ruled in February to suspend De Sousa for the remainder of the 2018-19 season and the entire 2019-20 season because of his guardian’s involvement with Gassnola. Kansas then submitted an appeal of the two-year suspension and stated that the freshman forward was "unaware of and from which he did not benefit" regarding any alleged NCAA violations.

The 6'9" forward said he would return to Kansas if his appeal was granted but would remain in the draft if not.

De Sousa averaged 4.0 points and 8.4 minutes per game as a freshman in 2017-18. Kansas lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2019 to Auburn.