Four-star Arizona commit Terry Armstrong is reportedly bypassing NCAA basketball to play professionally in the G League of overseas, according to multiple reports. Armstrong has not decided which path he will choose but both are being considered.

Armstrong is the No. 60 recruit in the class of 2019, per 247Sports. The 6'6" shooting guard signed with the Wildcats in April but questions had reportedly surfaced as to whether or not Armstrong would receive the proper grades to qualify to play at Arizona this fall.

The Scottsdale, Ariz. native is the third high-level prospect this spring to bypass college basketball, joining R.J. Hampton, who is a potential top-five pick in the 2020 draft and LaMelo Ball, who both opted to play professionally in Australia, although Ball was unlikely to be eligible to play college basketball.

Hampton announced in May that he will begin his professional career overseas with the NBL's New Zealand Breakers rather than spend a season in the NCAA after previously reclassifying from the 2020 class to 2019. Hampton was considering Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech before opting against college play.

Three-star recruit Kenyon Martin Jr. also opted out of a scholarship to Vanderbilt to pursue professional opportunities.