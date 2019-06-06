Report: Kenyon Martin Jr. Skipping College to Pursue Pro Career

Kenyon Martin Jr. skipping college to pursue professional options.

By Scooby Axson
June 06, 2019

Kenyon Martin Jr., son of former NBA forward Kenyon Martin, is skipping college in order to play professional basketball, reports 247Sports.

According to the report, Martin, Jr. has not signed any professional deals. He committed to Vanderbilt in May and was expected to arrive on campus this week.

Martin's decision to bypass college follows the one made by five-star recruit RJ Hampton, who said he was going to sign with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League instead of enrolling in college.

Hampton was targeted by Kansas, Memphis, and Texas Tech.

Martin, who is from Chatsworth, California, averaged 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for Sierra Canyon last season.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message