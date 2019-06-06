Kenyon Martin Jr., son of former NBA forward Kenyon Martin, is skipping college in order to play professional basketball, reports 247Sports.

According to the report, Martin, Jr. has not signed any professional deals. He committed to Vanderbilt in May and was expected to arrive on campus this week.

Martin's decision to bypass college follows the one made by five-star recruit RJ Hampton, who said he was going to sign with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League instead of enrolling in college.

Hampton was targeted by Kansas, Memphis, and Texas Tech.

Martin, who is from Chatsworth, California, averaged 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for Sierra Canyon last season.