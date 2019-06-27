Former Kansas Guard Quentin Grimes Transfers to Houston

Former five-star recruit Quentin Grimes announced his decision to transfer from Kansas to Houston on Twitter on Thursday.

The 6'5", 210-pound guard started all 36 games for the Jayhawks during his freshman campaign. Grimes averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.4 minutes per game during an up and down season in Lawrence.

Grimes initially entered the NBA draft this spring but withdrew and announced his intention to transfer from Bill Self's squad. He will be eligible for the Cougars beginning with the 2020-21 season after sitting out the upcoming year per transfer rules.

“We’ve all enjoyed coaching Quentin this past year and certainly appreciate his efforts,” Self said when Grimes announced he would transfer. “We initially anticipated him staying in the draft but he and his family decided to return to college but not return to the University of Kansas. We totally support and respect Quentin and his decision and wish him the very best moving forward. We believe Quentin will have a long professional basketball career and look forward to watching his development.”

Grimes was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and was the No. 1 ranked recruit out of Texas and the No. 2 combo-guard recruit following his tenure at College Park (Texas).

Houston finished atop the AAC last season at 16–2 in conference contests. The Cougars season ended with a last-second Sweet 16 loss to Kentucky in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Following the departure of leading scorers Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks and the graduation of Galen Robinson Jr.–all guards–Grimes will join Dejon Jarreau and Nate Hinton as a small-ball style, guard-heavy Houston does a bit of rebuilding.