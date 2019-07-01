Syracuse senior guard Tiana Mangakahia has been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, Mangakahia​ announced in a release on Monday.

In a statement published on the school website, Mangakahia revealed that she was diagnosed on June 18 after undergoing various tests and a biopsy in the weeks prior. Mangakahia added that she will begin chemotherapy this week and undergo surgery after treatment.

"I know this will be tough, but I will get through it," Mangakahia said in the statement. "This is just the beginning for me, and I will come out stronger. I have much more to accomplish and I hope to inspire others to overcome their own adversity just like I know I will."

Recently I've been diagnosed with breast cancer. As I get ready to begin treatment this week, I would like to share my story. Thank you everyone for all the support I've already received. For more about my diagnosis, click the link below. https://t.co/rIOoDDF6Ms | #Tough4T pic.twitter.com/tnVx0BjNfl — Tiana Mangakahia (@Tianamanga) July 1, 2019

A Brisbane, Australia native, Mangakahia led Syracuse in scoring last season with 16.9 points per game and also averaged 4.9 rebounds for the Orange in 2018. She was named first-team All-ACC as a sophomore and junior, and led Division I in assists (304) and assists per game (9.8) her sophomore campaign.

Mangakahia considered declaring for the WNBA draft this year before deciding to return to Syracuse for one more season.

"This is beatable and I will fight and win," Mangakahia wrote. "I want to thank everyone who has reached out already and those who will support me moving forward. Since I decided to forgo the WNBA draft and return to Syracuse for my final year, I've been working hard and training so my team and I can achieve our goals. Now my focus has shifted to fighting cancer, and I will come out a stronger person."

Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman expressed his support of Mangakahia in a social media post on Monday.

Syracuse went 25–9 overall and 11–5 in the ACC before falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament.