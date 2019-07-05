Former four-star Arizona commit Terry Armstrong is joining the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the Australian National Basketball League, the team announced on Friday.

We're excited to announce that 2020 NBA Draft Prospect, @TerryTerry25, will be joining the Phoenix as an #NBLNextStar



This is going to be good 💪#RiseUpPhoenix #Heartland — South East Melbourne Phoenix (@SEMelbPhoenix) July 5, 2019

Armstrong, 247Sports's No. 60 recruit in the class of 2019, opted to play professionally on June 19. The 6'6" shooting guard signed with the Wildcats in April before deciding to bypass NCAA basketball after it became clear that he would need to attend summer school in order to become eligible academically.

Armstrong will join projected 2020 top-five draft pick R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball as the latest high-level prospect to spend their one-and-done season between high school and the NBA in the NBL. Hampton announced in May that he will begin his professional career overseas with the NBL's New Zealand Breakers rather than spend a season in the NCAA. Hampton was considering Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech before opting against college play.

Ball signed with the Illawara Hawks in mid-June.

"R.J. and LaMelo are two of the most highly rated players in our class," Armstrong told ESPN. "The NBL will give all of us the top exposure we seek to fulfill our ultimate dream which is to play in the NBA."

Armstrong will join the Phoenix in Melbourne at the end of July.