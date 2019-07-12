UNLV grad transfer Shakur Juiston announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday.

Juiston will be immediately eligible to play for the Ducks in 2019-20.

The 6'7" forward averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman for the Rebels in 2017-18. He played in just eight games last season, though, suffering a knee injury in December 2018 before earning a medical redshirt.

Oregon reached its sixth NCAA tournament in the last seven years in 2018-19. Head coach Dana Altman guided the Ducks to the Sweet 16 before a loss to Virginia.