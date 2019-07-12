UNLV Grad Transfer Shakur Juiston Commits to Oregon

Juiston averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman before suffering a knee injury and playing in just eight games in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 12, 2019

UNLV grad transfer Shakur Juiston announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday.

Juiston will be immediately eligible to play for the Ducks in 2019-20.

The 6'7" forward averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman for the Rebels in 2017-18. He played in just eight games last season, though, suffering a knee injury in December 2018 before earning a medical redshirt. 

View this post on Instagram

First and foremost, I would like to thank God for this past year eye-opening experience. being injured and not playing the game I love for the first time. It really brought a lot of trials and tribulations but definitely re-humbled me to stay conscious and that anything can be taken away at any point. I was blessed with coaches, families and friends that helped get through it and also played a big role in my decision today. I want to respectfully thank UNLV for a great experience for these past two years. Y’all embraced me with love and open arms which made my decision to leave challenging but I wish y’all nothing but the best of luck for the future of the program. So, with a lot of sleepless nights thinking hard about the next year, I was blessed with the opportunity to come encounter with a lot of great programs and opportunities to play my grad-transfer year. With that being said , I’d like to let everyone know that I am officially committing to the University of Oregon. Thanks to everyone who wishes me good luck ! Go Ducks🦆!

A post shared by Shakur Juiston™️ (@_shakur3x) on

Oregon reached its sixth NCAA tournament in the last seven years in 2018-19. Head coach Dana Altman guided the Ducks to the Sweet 16 before a loss to Virginia.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message