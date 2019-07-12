Juiston averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman before suffering a knee injury and playing in just eight games in 2018-19.
UNLV grad transfer Shakur Juiston announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday.
Juiston will be immediately eligible to play for the Ducks in 2019-20.
The 6'7" forward averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman for the Rebels in 2017-18. He played in just eight games last season, though, suffering a knee injury in December 2018 before earning a medical redshirt.
First and foremost, I would like to thank God for this past year eye-opening experience. being injured and not playing the game I love for the first time. It really brought a lot of trials and tribulations but definitely re-humbled me to stay conscious and that anything can be taken away at any point. I was blessed with coaches, families and friends that helped get through it and also played a big role in my decision today. I want to respectfully thank UNLV for a great experience for these past two years. Y’all embraced me with love and open arms which made my decision to leave challenging but I wish y’all nothing but the best of luck for the future of the program. So, with a lot of sleepless nights thinking hard about the next year, I was blessed with the opportunity to come encounter with a lot of great programs and opportunities to play my grad-transfer year. With that being said , I’d like to let everyone know that I am officially committing to the University of Oregon. Thanks to everyone who wishes me good luck ! Go Ducks🦆!
Oregon reached its sixth NCAA tournament in the last seven years in 2018-19. Head coach Dana Altman guided the Ducks to the Sweet 16 before a loss to Virginia.