Five-Star Guard Brandon Boston Jr. Commits to Kentucky's 2020 Class

Boston is the No. 10 ranked prospect in the class of 2020.

By Emily Caron
July 27, 2019

Five-star guard Brandon Boston Jr. verbally committed to Kentucky's 2020 recruiting class, Boston confirmed to 247Sports.

The No. 10 prospect in his class, Boston picked the Wildcats over Duke, Florida and Auburn. 

"I appreciated everybody recruiting me, but I’m going to Kentucky and I picked them because I think it’s what best fits me," Boston told 247Sports. 

Considered the No. 2 shooting guard in the country, Boston is transferring to Sierra Canyon High School for next season to join Ziaire Williams, the nation's No. 7 recruit, according to 247SportsLeBron James Jr. and Zaire Wade

Boston said he picked Kentucky for a number of reasons.

"How hard they work, their players and how connected the players are with coaches," he explained. 

Boston started his official visit to Kentucky on Thursday and reportedly committed to coach John Calipari before he left Lexington. The highly coveted prospect is Kentucky's first 2020 commit.

In 18 games on the Nike EYBL circuit, Boston averaged 22.8 points, while shooting 52.1% from the field. He also averaged 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game.

