Some NBA representation agencies are planning to boycott the NCAA's new mandatory test for its certification process, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In August, the NCAA announced new stipulations for agents that want to represent players who are testing the NBA draft waters but might return to college. The new aspects of agent certification quickly came under fire, particularly for the rule requiring agents to have a bachelor's degree to be eligible.

That rule drew ire from LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul, as both publicly stated their issues with the rule, which many speculated was targeting Paul and others who might try to take the same path as him because Paul does not have a bachelor's degree.

The NCAA removed that requirement from the agent certification process less than a week after it was initially announced.

Charania reports agents from both big firms and smaller ones are planning to boycott the in-person exam scheduled to take place in Indianapolis on Nov. 6. He adds that agents were sent a memo Thursday that said agents had until Sept. 30 to apply for the test.