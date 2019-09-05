Report: Some Agents Boycotting Mandatory Test for NCAA Certification Program

Some agents do not look like they will comply with the NCAA's new guidelines for certification.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 05, 2019

Some NBA representation agencies are planning to boycott the NCAA's new mandatory test for its certification process, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In August, the NCAA announced new stipulations for agents that want to represent players who are testing the NBA draft waters but might return to college. The new aspects of agent certification quickly came under fire, particularly for the rule requiring agents to have a bachelor's degree to be eligible.

That rule drew ire from LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul, as both publicly stated their issues with the rule, which many speculated was targeting Paul and others who might try to take the same path as him because Paul does not have a bachelor's degree.

The NCAA removed that requirement from the agent certification process less than a week after it was initially announced.

Charania reports agents from both big firms and smaller ones are planning to boycott the in-person exam scheduled to take place in Indianapolis on Nov. 6. He adds that agents were sent a memo Thursday that said agents had until Sept. 30 to apply for the test.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message