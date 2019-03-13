March Madness Bracket 2019: Which Teams Have Qualified for the Tournament?

Here are the 68 teams that qualified for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 13, 2019

College basketball's conference tournament week is officially underway. With just  days remaining until Selection Sunday, 32 teams will be eyeing automatic bids by winning their conference championship.

The complete field of 68 will be determined via at-large bids, with the majority of those spots coming from the power conferences.

Here is every team that has clinched their spot in the NCAA tournament:

This post will be updated.

• Atlantic Sun: Liberty

• Big South: Gardner-Webb

 CAA: Northeastern

Horizon: Northern Kentucky

• MAAC: Iona

• Missouri Valley: Bradley

North East: Farleigh Dickinson

• Ohio Valley: Murray State

• Southern: Wofford

• Summit: North Dakota state

• West Coast: St. Mary's

