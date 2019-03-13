Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

College basketball's conference tournament week is officially underway. With just days remaining until Selection Sunday, 32 teams will be eyeing automatic bids by winning their conference championship.

The complete field of 68 will be determined via at-large bids, with the majority of those spots coming from the power conferences.

Here is every team that has clinched their spot in the NCAA tournament:

• Atlantic Sun: Liberty

• Big South: Gardner-Webb

• CAA: Northeastern

• Horizon: Northern Kentucky

• MAAC: Iona

• Missouri Valley: Bradley

• North East: Farleigh Dickinson

• Ohio Valley: Murray State

• Southern: Wofford

• Summit: North Dakota state

• West Coast: St. Mary's