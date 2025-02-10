Alabama vs. Auburn Game Saturday Will Be a Rare Matchup of Two No. 1-Ranked Teams
When Alabama and Auburn battle on Saturday afternoon in a 4 p.m. ET tilt in Tuscaloosa, it will feature a rare occurrence.
Two SEC teams squaring off in the hardwood Iron Bowl? Doesn't sound like a rare occurrence.
Here's what's rare: Auburn is the No. 1 team in this week's AP poll. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in that poll. But in the Coaches' Poll, Alabama is the No. 1 team, and Auburn is No. 2.
Whichever way you slice it, the two SEC powers are also national powers, and the interesting rankings matchup—the first game between the AP No. 1 and No. 2 teams in SEC history—will be just a footnote when these two teams take the floor in the most anticipated game of the Saturday slate in men's college basketball.
The Crimson Tide and the Tigers are bonafide national title contenders, and Saturday will be the first of two scheduled meetings this year in the regular season.
Don't be surprised if these two matchups are just an appetizer for what's to come in postseason play.