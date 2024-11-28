SI

Alex Karaban Sent to Maui Hospital After Hard Fall in UConn's Third Straight Loss

UConn's leading scorer was placed in concussion protocol.

Madison Williams

UConn forward Alex Karaban dribbles the ball past Dayton's Enoch Cheeks at the Maui Invitational.
UConn forward Alex Karaban dribbles the ball past Dayton's Enoch Cheeks at the Maui Invitational. / Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
In this story:

UConn forward Alex Karaban was taken to the hospital for a head injury Wednesday night following the Huskies' third straight loss at the Maui Invitational.

Karaban hit his head hard on the ground after being fouled in the closing minutes of UConn's 87–65 loss to Dayton. Karaban, who is the Huskies' leading scorer this season, didn't leave the game but was later placed in concussion protocol and was sent to a local Maui hospital for further evaluation. He was able to fly home with the rest of his teammates.

Team doctor Robert Arciero said Karaban "looks pretty good" and they expected the CAT scan to be "normal," via Hartford Courant's Joe Arruda.

Karaban scored a season-high 21 points against Dayton, with four of those baskets being three-pointers, but it wasn't enough for the Huskies to secure a win at the Maui Invitational. UConn, which was ranked as the No. 2 team in the country entering the week, leaves Hawaii with an 0–3 record in the tournament. They lost to Memphis on Monday in overtime and to Colorado on Tuesday.

The Huskies moved to 4–3 on the season and will likely drop in this week's AP Poll.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball