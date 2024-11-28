Alex Karaban Sent to Maui Hospital After Hard Fall in UConn's Third Straight Loss
UConn forward Alex Karaban was taken to the hospital for a head injury Wednesday night following the Huskies' third straight loss at the Maui Invitational.
Karaban hit his head hard on the ground after being fouled in the closing minutes of UConn's 87–65 loss to Dayton. Karaban, who is the Huskies' leading scorer this season, didn't leave the game but was later placed in concussion protocol and was sent to a local Maui hospital for further evaluation. He was able to fly home with the rest of his teammates.
Team doctor Robert Arciero said Karaban "looks pretty good" and they expected the CAT scan to be "normal," via Hartford Courant's Joe Arruda.
Karaban scored a season-high 21 points against Dayton, with four of those baskets being three-pointers, but it wasn't enough for the Huskies to secure a win at the Maui Invitational. UConn, which was ranked as the No. 2 team in the country entering the week, leaves Hawaii with an 0–3 record in the tournament. They lost to Memphis on Monday in overtime and to Colorado on Tuesday.
The Huskies moved to 4–3 on the season and will likely drop in this week's AP Poll.