No. 2 UConn Falls to Memphis Despite Thrilling Buzzer Beater to Force OT
Even an electric buzzer beater wasn't enough to stop No. 2 UConn from falling prey to the Memphis Tigers, who upset the Huskies 99–97 in a thrilling first-round matchup at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Head coach Dan Hurley's team was expected to easily handle unranked Memphis, but the Tigers clearly had other plans.
Memphis led by double digits for most of regulation, though the Huskies managed to tighten that gap thanks to a big run toward the end of regulation. With just seconds left to play, UConn guard Solo Ball forced overtime with an electric three-pointer, tying the game 82–82. Watch the moment below:
But a crazed Hurley may have been what ultimately sealed the Huskies' fate. With the game tied 92–92 and less than a minute left in OT, Hurley earned a technical foul after screaming at the refs for an over-the-back call against UConn's Liam McNeely. The Tigers' P.J. Carter sunk four free throws as a result—two for the technical and two against McNeely—bringing the score to 96–92. Memphis clinched the win not long after.
It was a hopeful victory for the Tigers, led by senior Tyrese Hunter, with 26 points and two assists, and sophomore P.J. Haggerty, with 22 points and five assists. This is a Memphis team that struggled down the stretch and missed out on the NCAA tournament last year. To take down the Huskies, who had not lost a game since Feb. 20, is a major W. It is also their fifth straight win against an AP-ranked opponent.
The Tigers will play either the Colorado Buffaloes or the Michigan State Spartans in the semi-finals on Tuesday, and UConn will move on to the consolation bracket.