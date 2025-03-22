Arkansas State Drains Perhaps the Saddest Half-Court Buzzer-Beater of the Year
Nobody expected No. 15 seed Arkansas State to compete with No. 2 seed UConn, which entered the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament as one of the top championship contenders.
The Red Wolves didn't stay in the game for long—they trailed 34–5 after the first quarter—but give credit where credit is due: Arkansas State fought until the final buzzer.
In the final seconds of the fourth quarter with UConn leading 103–31, Arkansas State senior guard Mimi McCollister handled the inbounds pass and chucked up a deep three-pointer from the Huskies' logo. Nothing but net.
The final score: UConn 103, Arkansas State 34.
The month of March is typically filled with dramatic buzzer-beaters and miracle shots. Closing out a 69-point loss with a buzzer-beater doesn't quite qualify, but again, credit to Arkansas State for the effort.
It was a fantastic season for the Red Wolves, who advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history after going 21–10 overall and 15–3 in the Sun Belt Conference. It was their first season with a record over .500 since 2015-16.
As for UConn? The Huskies were one of four teams to tally over 100 points in the tournament so far—an all-time NCAA record. UConn advances to the round of 32 where a matchup against either No. 7 seed Oklahoma State or No. 10 seed South Dakota State awaits.