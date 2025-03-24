Big 12 Record in NCAA Tournament (Updated After the Second Round)
Entering the 2025 NCAA tournament, the Big 12 was well-represented. It didn't break the record for most teams named to the dance, like the SEC did, but well-represented nonetheless, with a total of seven Big 12 teams getting chosen to participate in March Madness.
There were some darn good teams in the field, too. The conference earned one of the four No. 1 seed spots with Houston and a pair of No. 3 seeds in Iowa State and Texas Tech. Arizona, BYU, Kansas, and Baylor all checked in with middle seeds as well.
A competitive season for the conference was rewarded with a healthy group of NCAA tournament teams. Here's how they are performing now that the games are underway.
Big 12 Record in NCAA Tournament After the Second Round
Through the opening two rounds of the NCAA tournament, the Big 12 boasts a record of 10-3. The seven teams from the conference chosen to participate in March Madness went 6-1 in the first round, followed by a 4-2 performance in the Round of 32. This means four Big 12 teams will be playing in the Sweet 16 later this week.
What Big 12 Teams Will Play in the Sweet 16?
The four Big 12 conference representatives who will play in this year's Sweet 16 are Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona, and BYU. Below you'll find the full schedule of those schools' matchups with an Elite Eight berth on the line.
MATCHUP
DATE
TIME
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 2 Alabama
Thursday, March 27
7:09 p.m. ET
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke
Thursday, March 27
9:39 p.m. ET
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Arkansas
Thursday, March 27
10:09 p.m. ET
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Purdue
Friday, March 28
10:09 p.m. ET
Biggest Wins and Most Disappointing Losses
The biggest win by a Big 12 team through the opening two rounds was pulled off by No. 6 BYU in their upset of Wisconsin in the round of 32. The Cougars entered halftime with a double-digit lead over the Badgers and needed every bit of it to emerge with a win. BYU had to fight off a furious rally by Wisconsin to execute the upset—and they did, earning a Sweet 16 bid.
So far this NCAA tournament, the Big 12's biggest loss came at the hands of No. 6 Ole Miss upsetting No. 3 Iowa State. The Cyclones have been a quality team all season long but got blasted right out of the gates against Ole Miss in the second round, going down by 11 at halftime and never being able to recover. It wasn't the biggest upset in the world but it was a pretty hard loss to swallow for the conference.
How the Big 12 Compares to Other Conferences in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
The Big 12's conference record is pretty good compared to other conferences. The Big Ten has ruled supreme so far this NCAA tournament with a resounding 12-4 record over the first two rounds, just a smidge better than the Big 12's 10-3 showing.
The SEC laps both in overall wins but owns a worse winning percentage at 15-7, while the ACC and Big East both disappointed big-time this tournament. Those two conferences combined to go 7-8 through the first two rounds, and the Big East has zero representatives remaining in March Madness.