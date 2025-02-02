Caitlin Clark's Jacket for Jersey Retirement Had a Special Tribute on the Lining
WNBA superstar and University of Iowa export Caitlin Clark returned to her alma mater on Sunday to watch as the Hawkeyes retired her iconic No. 22 jersey—but the jacket she wore to the ceremony deserves a bit of attention, as well.
Clark is inimitable; she is one of the greatest NCAA basketball players ever, averaging a career 28.4 points and 8.2 assists across all four seasons and leading her team to two NCAA championship appearances, plus three Big Ten titles during her time on the squad. But just in case she ever forgets all that she accomplished in Iowa City and beyond, she need only look inside her jacket for a quick reminder.
Imprinted on the inside back panel of the coat is a chronological list of accolades and awards Clark has won during her illustrious basketball career, including those earned in the WNBA and her 2024 Athlete of the Year award from TIME. Eagle-eyed fans will also spot her 2020 McDonald's All-American and NCAA D1 All-Time Leading Scorer honors, as well.
Take a look at that below:
An epic day requires an epic jacket—and Clark really delivered with this one. Can't wait to see what else she adds to the list ... although at the pace she's going, she'll probably run out of room soon.