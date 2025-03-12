Chris Collins Makes Pointed Remark at Big Ten Over Issues With Northwestern's Hotel Rooms
Chris Collins took a shot at the Big Ten after his team's win on Wednesday.
After Northwestern beat Minnesota 72-64 in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, Collins directed some pointed comments at the conference for what he saw as unfair treatment.
Collins opened his press conference by discussing the fact that the Big Ten put his team up in a hotel without air conditioning, claiming the rooms were 85 degrees.
He added, "We're used to being treated like that by this league."
While he was smirking when he said it, Collins appeared to be referring to some of the calls that have gone against the Wildcats this season.
The Wildcats are now 17-15 and will face Wisconsin on Thursday. Hopefully they'll have nicer hotel rooms tonight.
