Sports Illustrated’s Complete Men’s College Basketball Rankings, From No. 1 Alabama to No. 364 Miss. Valley State
After months of transfer portal machinations, coaching changes and recruiting wins, the actual basketball portion of the men’s college basketball season is just days away. All of those offseason maneuvers make preseason predictions a more arduous task than ever before: Tracking roster moves and keeping up with projected rotations is a full-time job of its own, and anecdotally, there’s more uncertainty from coaches about how good their own teams will be.
Even with all those challenges, Sports Illustrated is pushing forward with its ranking of every team in men’s Division I. This year, that number is 364 teams after the additions of Mercyhurst and West Georgia. Last season’s rankings had some winners, like seven top-10 preseason teams reaching the Sweet 16 and high marks for mid-major darlings like Yale, and losers, like the five top-20 preseason teams that flopped and missed the Big Dance altogether.
No preseason ranking can be perfect. But after months of film study, conversations with coaches and deep dives into the analytics, these top-to-bottom rankings are the best snapshot of what to expect from the 2024–25 college basketball season. Here’s a look at the full rankings, plus insights on the top 25 and dozens of other notable teams, all the way down to No. 364.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1st in SEC)
Alabama’s historic offense a year ago buoyed the Tide to the Final Four. That high-octane unit should be as electric as ever with Mark Sears running the show, but Nate Oats’s team added size this offseason to improve defensively. Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi could transform the defense, and freshmen Derrion Reid and Labaron Philon should each make a big impact.
2. Houston Cougars (1st in Big 12)
The Cougars have been the most consistent team in the sport over the past four years, with three top-two KenPom finishes and a fourth at No. 5 in that stretch. Losing point guard Jamal Shead is a huge hit, but few top teams have the type of roster continuity the Cougars sport with four starters back. This defense will be ferocious, and LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp seem poised to pick up the slack offensively for Shead. The x-factor: Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan, the likely choice to start at point guard.
3. Kansas Jayhawks (2nd in Big 12)
The Jayhawks were a disappointment in 2023–24 after starting No. 1 in the polls. Bill Self believes he has the pieces to bounce back, with a bolstered wing rotation and more shooting to surround Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. This is a very deep team unlike last season, with the goal of lightening the load on that returning core. Self will have some tough rotation decisions to make, but bet big on a bounce back in Lawrence.
4. UConn Huskies (1st in Big East)
The back-to-back national champions are on the hunt for more, and have the pieces to be in that conversation again. Offensively, this team could be even tougher to guard than it has been with all the shooting it can put on the floor: Freshman Liam McNeeley, breakout sophomore Solo Ball and transfer Aidan Mahaney are all marksmen next to returning starter Alex Karaban. There may be some defensive struggles early as the Huskies adjust to life without Donovan Clingan, but another title isn’t out of the question.
5. Duke Blue Devils (1st in ACC)
Cooper Flagg mania comes to college basketball, and the 17-year-old sensation has the task of trying to lift Duke to its first national title in a decade. Flagg’s versatility and defensive chops make him the ideal star freshman to build around, and the Blue Devils are also very high on fellow first-years Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach. Add all this young talent to a group that returns two starting-caliber guards in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster and adds veteran production through the portal, and this roster construction looks ideal.
6. Iowa State Cyclones (3rd in Big 12)
The nation’s No. 1 defense on KenPom a year ago, Iowa State looks like one of the highest-floor teams in the sport. T.J. Otzelberger’s defensive system is elite, and the Cyclones have two elite on-ball defenders in Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert leading the way. The only thing holding this group back from being clear title threats is offensive efficiency, though a breakout from sophomore wing Milan Momcilovic could help there.
7. Gonzaga Bulldogs (1st in WCC)
Gonzaga was playing like a top-10 team in the sport by February and March last season, and brought back a lot of the pieces that catalyzed that late surge like point guard Andrew Nembhard and center Graham Ike. Plus, Mark Few did an excellent job adding to that nucleus with a pure scorer in Khalif Battle (Arkansas) and a versatile forward in Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine). This team is old, talented and coached by one of the best in the sport.
8. Auburn Tigers (2nd in SEC)
The disastrous March loss to Yale has made many forget the Tigers were a top-five KenPom team last season. Even if that analytically driven ranking inflated Bruce Pearl’s team by a bit, this was still one of the best teams in the country a year ago and returns a national player of the year candidate in Johni Broome. The Tigers did all that last season with middling guard play, and veteran transfers Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech) and JP Pegues (Furman) could improve that unit this year.
9. Baylor Bears (4th in Big 12)
Scott Drew masterfully built this roster, pairing top grad transfers Jeremy Roach (Duke) and Norchad Omier (Miami) with a potential top-five draft pick in VJ Edgecombe. Edgecombe, a native of the Bahamas, is a dynamic athlete who’s good with and without the ball in his hands and should be one of the most productive freshmen in the country. Roach and Omier each having played in the Final Four in their careers is another huge edge for Drew, who hopes to get Baylor back there for the first time since winning the national title in 2021.
10. North Carolina Tar Heels (2nd in ACC)
Few teams have a better backcourt than North Carolina. RJ Davis returned after averaging over 20 points per game a year ago, sophomore Elliot Cadeau could be in for a bigger role and freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell are potential first-rounders come June. The questions lie up front, where the Heels will rely on Jalen Washington and Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin to hold down the center spot long occupied by Armando Bacot.
11. Arizona Wildcats (5th in Big 12)
Tommy Lloyd is still looking for a March breakthrough after three straight fairly early NCAA tournament exits despite earning top-two seeds in all three years as head coach in Tucson. This year’s group still has star guard Caleb Love, who had the best year of his career a season ago after transferring in from North Carolina. Around him, the name of the game is size and physicality: Guards KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley are bruisers, as are transfer forwards Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka. And that’s not even mentioning 7' 2" sophomore center Motiejus Krivas, who could shoot up draft boards this year.
12. Tennessee Volunteers (3rd in SEC)
Tennessee has finished 13th or higher in KenPom’s final rankings in five of the last seven seasons, so this feels like a comfortable place for them to land. Things will look different without Dalton Knecht, but senior Zakai Zeigler should be among the best point guards in the country and Rick Barnes expertly navigated the transfer portal to build a very strong roster around him. North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier has gotten much of the attention, but circle Charlotte transfer Igor Milicic Jr. as another high-impact add.
13. Creighton Bluejays (2nd in Big East)
The team with the best chance of knocking off UConn at the top of the Big East is Creighton. Fifth-year center Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the best players in the sport, a two-way force who has improved every season of his college career. The Bluejays lost Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman to the NBA, but there’s still plenty of backcourt firepower here with Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs, Montenegrin wing Fedor Zugic and returner Steven Ashworth all primed for big roles.
14. Purdue Boilermakers (1st in Big Ten)
Life without Zach Edey won’t be easy, but the Boilermakers are worthy Big Ten favorites even without the two-time national player of the year. Point guard Braden Smith is ready to take the next step to stardom and should have the ball in his hands plenty. Around him, the Boilermakers can put tons of shooting on the floor, with returners like Fletcher Loyer, Cam Heide and Myles Colvin all primed for big roles and freshman Gicarri Harris reportedly turning heads in practice. Up front, look out for a major breakthrough from Trey Kaufman-Renn.
15. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6th in Big 12)
Consider me a believer in what Grant McCasland is doing at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders added one of the top point guards (Elijah Hawkins) and bigs (JT Toppin) in the portal, cornerstone pieces to play next to returners Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams. TTU hasn’t gotten the same attention that the top-tier Big 12 squads have gotten this offseason, but don’t be surprised if they crash that party come conference play.
16. Xavier Musketeers (3rd in Big East)
It was a monster spring for Sean Miller and the Musketeers, reloading a roster that was decimated by injuries a year ago. This season’s group looks more like the Xavier team that went to the Sweet 16 in Miller’s first season, loaded with talented guards including returner Dayvion McKnight and Indiana State transfer Ryan Conwell. Plus, Zach Freemantle is back healthy after missing all of last season and could be an all-league performer up front.
17. Cincinnati Bearcats (7th in Big 12)
Cincinnati lost 10 games a year ago by five points or fewer. The Bearcats were so close to a breakthrough a year ago, and with another year of experience under their belts, it’s time for Wes Miller and company to win big. I’m bullish on the returning tandem of Jizzle James and Daniel Skillings Jr., and Miller did address some key holes by adding shooting (Bradley transfer Connor Hickman) and a true power forward (Texas transfer Dillon Mitchell).
18. Marquette Golden Eagles (4th in Big East)
Shaka Smart didn’t go into the portal at all this spring, instead betting big on internal improvement with Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro off to the NBA. Expect a monster senior season from Kam Jones, who took his scoring prowess to another level last season when Kolek missed time, but Jones will need help for this team to earn top-20 status. Chase Ross could be in for a breakout campaign, and at center, Marquette will rely heavily on Ben Gold to step into a starting role.
19. Florida Gators (4th in SEC)
The Gators made tangible progress in Todd Golden’s second season and have the pieces to continue that upward trajectory in 2024–25. Walter Clayton Jr. is back and could push for All-American honors as a senior, especially with more three-point shooting and better defense around him. Clayton, Will Richard and FAU transfer Alijah Martin all made 60-plus threes a year ago, and that trio of shooters could look even better when paired with a deep stable of bigs. Plus, circle Alex Condon as a candidate to explode up front.
20. Arkansas Razorbacks (5th in SEC)
John Calipari’s new home in Fayetteville features some familiar faces, with three former Kentucky players following him to Arkansas. That said, this team’s best players might be transfers from other programs: Johnell Davis starred at FAU and is one of the best wings in the country, while Jonas Aidoo is an outstanding rim protector who started on Tennessee’s Elite Eight team a year ago. This is an old team by Calipari’s standards, and that could help the Hogs early on as they attempt to build chemistry as an entirely new-look roster.
21. Illinois Fighting Illini (2nd in Big Ten)
The Illini have the most talent in the Big Ten, with a pair of one-and-done talents in Lithuanian PG Kasparas Jakucionis and Canadian wing Will Riley leading the way. Add in former five-star Kylan Boswell and Evansville transfer sharpshooter Ben Humrichous, and you’ve got a roster booming with upside. It may take some time given Jakucionis, Riley and likely starting center Tomislav Ivisic are all new to the college game, but the ceiling here is very high if it all comes together.
22. Kentucky Wildcats (6th in SEC)
Kentucky is undergoing quite the identity transformation from John Calipari’s one-and-done NBA factory to Mark Pope’s more development-centric approach. The Wildcats took a bevy of transfers to be able to compete in Pope’s first year, the headliner being sharpshooting wing Jaxson Robinson, who played for Pope at BYU. Between Robinson, Koby Brea, Kerr Kriisa and even forward Andrew Carr, the Wildcats have the shooting prowess to be really good on their best nights. But does this group have the top-end talent necessary to win at the level Big Blue Nation expects?
23. Ole Miss Rebels (7th in SEC)
The Rebels ran out of gas down the stretch last season after being in NCAA tournament contention most of the year. With a much improved roster, that shouldn’t happen again in 2024–25. Seton Hall transfer Dre Davis was a huge addition, averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game in the Big East a year ago and possessing the versatility to play multiple positions. Matthew Murrell’s return was also huge after he tested the draft waters. Ole Miss has to be much better defensively than they were a year ago, but Chris Beard’s track record on that end of the floor is excellent.
24. St. John’s Red Storm (5th in Big East)
Rick Pitino has built an improved Red Storm roster after just missing out on the Big Dance a year ago. Former Seton Hall point guard Kadary Richmond should be in the mix for Big East Player of the Year honors, and second-year transfers RJ Luis Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor appear to have made major strides from a year ago. Shooting is a concern, but this group should be elite defensively and could dominate the backboards.
25. Texas A&M Aggies (8th in SEC)
Buzz Williams finally earned his first NCAA tournament win at A&M a year ago. Now, the Aggies have their sights set on more with star point guard Wade Taylor IV back and a bolstered nucleus around him via the transfer portal. The frontcourt duo of Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington will be incredibly tough to score on down low, and Taylor gets scoring help in the backcourt in the form of SMU transfer Zhuric Phelps.
26. Indiana Hoosiers (3rd in Big Ten)
27. Texas Longhorns (9th in SEC)
28. Kansas State Wildcats (8th in Big 12)
29. Oregon Ducks (4th in Big Ten)
30. UCLA Bruins (5th in Big Ten)
31. Louisville Cardinals (3rd in ACC)
32. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6th in Big Ten)
33. Mississippi State Bulldogs (10th in SEC)
34. Ohio State Buckeyes (7th in Big Ten)
35. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4th in ACC)
36. Michigan State Spartans (8th in Big Ten)
37. Clemson Tigers (5th in ACC)
38. Providence Friars (6th in Big East)
39. BYU Cougars (9th in Big 12)
40. Iowa Hawkeyes (9th in Big Ten)
41. Michigan Wolverines (10th in Big Ten)
42. TCU Horned Frogs (10th in Big 12)
43. Maryland Terrapins (11th in Big Ten)
44. Boise State Broncos (1st in Mountain West)
45. Memphis Tigers (1st in AAC)
46. Pittsburgh Panthers (6th in ACC)
47. Saint Mary’s Gaels (2nd in WCC)
48. USC Trojans (12th in Big Ten)
49. McNeese State Cowboys (1st in Southland)
50. Miami Hurricanes (7th in ACC)
To say this is a critical season for Mike Woodson and Indiana (No. 26) would be an understatement. With the additions of Myles Rice and Oumar Ballo as top-tier transfers, the expectation should be not just to make but advance in the NCAA tournament. Kansas State (No. 28) also has high expectations after making huge investments in this roster, namely with the reported $2 million headed to Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins. Michigan transfer PG Dug McDaniel and Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso are other headliners on this roster. Just being back in the NCAA tournament picture would be a big first step for Pat Kelsey at Louisville (No. 31) after a disastrous two years under Kenny Payne. Their Cardinals’ rebuilt roster will be fascinating to watch: Veteran guards Chucky Hepburn and Koren Johnson should help, and South Florida transfer forward Kasean Pryor is a matchup problem.
Rutgers (No. 32) will be the center of attention for NBA scouts in college basketball this season, with two potential top-three picks in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper on the roster. Many scouts believe Bailey has the best chance of anyone to unseat Flagg and go No. 1 overall in the NBA draft. Ohio State (No. 34) could also pique scouts’ interests with a pair of former five-stars in Sean Stewart (Duke) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky) added to the frontcourt. And while Provo has rarely been a destination for NBA prospects, new coach Kevin Young has brought some needle-movers to BYU (No. 39). Russian wing Egor Demin is a likely lottery pick, and fellow freshman Kanon Catchings could also be in the first-round conversation when all is said and done.
And a few squads that completely remade their rosters this spring round out our top 50 … Michigan (No. 41) brings back just three scholarship players as Dusty May gets things started in Ann Arbor; Memphis (No. 45) returns just one in Nick Jourdain and will rely heavily on transfers like Tyrese Hunter (Texas) and PJ Haggerty (Tulsa); and USC (No. 48) returns just 4% of its minutes from a year ago while bringing in 13 newcomers, including 11 transfers headlined by Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado) and Desmond Claude (Xavier).
51. South Carolina Gamecocks (11th in SEC)
52. Virginia Cavaliers (8th in ACC)
53. Butler Bulldogs (7th in Big East)
54. Northwestern Wildcats (13th in Big Ten)
55. Nevada Wolf Pack (2nd in Mountain West)
56. West Virginia Mountaineers (11th in Big 12)
57. Missouri Tigers (12th in SEC)
58. Grand Canyon Antelopes (1st in WAC)
59. Villanova Wildcats (8th in Big East)
60. VCU Rams (1st in Atlantic 10)
61. Penn State Nittany Lions (14th in Big Ten)
62. San Diego State Aztecs (3rd in Mountain West)
63. Nebraska Cornhuskers (15th in Big Ten)
64. Georgia Bulldogs (13th in SEC)
65. Washington Huskies (16th in Big Ten)
66. Vanderbilt Commodores (14th in SEC)
67. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9th in ACC)
68. Wisconsin Badgers (17th in Big Ten)
69. Saint Louis Billikens (2nd in Atlantic 10)
70. New Mexico Lobos (4th in Mountain West)
71. Syracuse Orange (10th in ACC)
72. Arizona State Sun Devils (12th in Big 12)
73. LSU Tigers (15th in SEC)
74. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3rd in Atlantic 10)
75. NC State Wolfpack (11th in ACC)
South Carolina (No. 51) hopes it can get back to the NCAA tournament behind star forward Collin Murray-Boyles, a potential NBA prospect who had an excellent freshman season in 2023–24. Butler (No. 53) hasn’t gone dancing since ’18, but the return of Pierre Brooks II and Jahmyl Telfort on the wings gives the Bulldogs a real chance to sneak into the field. Meanwhile, Grand Canyon (No. 58) looks to build on its first-ever NCAA tournament win and has its sights set on more with Tyon Grant-Foster back in tow.
A few proven guards on the move this spring … Tyrin Lawrence, a 1,000-point scorer at Vanderbilt, was the headliner of the Georgia (No. 64) portal class; AJ Hoggard, Michigan State’s starting point guard the last two seasons, is off to Vanderbilt (No. 66) to play for Mark Byington; and Georgia Tech (No. 67) made a splash adding Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum as an elder statesman for its young core. Not every star guard hit the portal this spring though, as New Mexico (No. 70) brought back electrifying athlete Donovan Dent to run the show in Albuquerque.
Arizona State (No. 72) spent big to land five-star talent this offseason, adding 17-year-old big man Jayden Quaintance and wing Joson Sanon. Is that duo ready to make an impact on winning so early in their college careers? On the flip side is an LSU (No. 73) roster loaded with experience, with three seniors and two juniors in the Tigers’ projected starting lineup as Matt McMahon’s team looks to take the next step.
From Christmas on, Loyola Chicago (No. 74) was a top-10 defense nationally a year ago, keying a run to an A-10 regular-season title. With paint anchor Miles Rubin back and tons of positional size and athleticism around him, the Ramblers have the upside to be even better on that end this season. Fresh off a Final Four run, NC State (No. 75) is similarly old, with eight scholarship players in at least their fourth year of college basketball. There’s no replacing DJ Burns up front, though.
76. Colorado State Rams (5th in Mountain West)
77. Seton Hall Pirates (9th in Big East)
78. Oklahoma Sooners (16th in SEC)
79. SMU Mustangs (12th in ACC)
80. Dayton Flyers (4th in Atlantic 10)
81. Princeton Tigers (1st in Ivy)
82. Utah State Aggies (6th in Mountain West)
83. UCF Knights (13th in Big 12)
84. Minnesota Golden Gophers (18th in Big Ten)
85. UAB Blazers (2nd in AAC)
86. UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (7th in Mountain West)
87. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13th in ACC)
88. Bradley Braves (1st in Missouri Valley)
89. UC Irvine Anteaters (1st in Big West)
90. Santa Clara Broncos (3rd in WCC)
91. St. Joe’s Hawks (5th in Atlantic 10)
92. Georgetown Hoyas (10th in Big East)
93. High Point Panthers (1st in Big South)
94. Virginia Tech Hokies (14th in ACC)
95. San Francisco Dons (4th in WCC)
96. FAU Owls (3rd in AAC)
97. James Madison Dukes (1st in Sun Belt)
98. Oklahoma State Cowboys (14th in Big 12)
99. Cal Bears (15th in ACC)
100. Liberty Flames (1st in Conference USA)
Turkish big man Samet Yigitoglu has the tools to be dominant for SMU (No. 79) and is a huge key for the Mustangs’ hopes of a strong Year 1 in the ACC. And while Dayton (No. 80) loses a force down low in DaRon Holmes II, the Flyers are deeper this season than they were with last year’s Round of 32 team thanks to some key portal and prep additions.
UCF (No. 83) will be a fascinating watch as former elite recruits Dior Johnson and Mikey Williams team up in an unlikely destination. This group is equal parts talented and combustible. Notre Dame (No. 87) won’t wow anyone talent-wise, but Markus Burton is a star at point guard and Princeton transfer Matt Allocco is a key plug-and-play piece. Bradley (No. 88) and UC Irvine (No. 89) killed it this spring in retaining important pieces: The Braves kept the only MVC returning all-league player in Duke Deen as well as athletic big Darius Hannah, while the Anteaters bring back four starters from a 24-win team.
It’s critical for Georgetown (No. 92) to show progress in Ed Cooley’s second year. This team will be young, especially up front, but portal adds like Malik Mack (Harvard) and Micah Peavy (TCU) should raise the floor significantly. High Point (No. 93) hasn’t gotten quite the same attention of McNeese State or Grand Canyon, but the roster they’ve assembled is ridiculous. The Panthers return five of their top six and add three D-I transfers who’ve averaged double-figure scoring at one point in their careers as well as former top-100 recruit Bobby Pettiford. Also building impressive depth: James Madison (No. 97), which may not miss a beat despite losing coach Mark Byington and most of a 32-win roster from a year ago. New coach Preston Spradlin is a rising star.
101. South Florida Bulls (4th in AAC)
102. Washington State Cougars (5th in WCC)
103. Stanford Cardinal (16th in ACC)
104. Wichita State Shockers (5th in AAC)
105. Yale Bulldogs (2nd in Ivy)
106. Northern Iowa Panthers (2nd in Missouri Valley)
107. North Texas Mean Green (6th in AAC)
108. Rhode Island Rams (6th in Atlantic 10)
109. Arkansas State Red Wolves (2nd in Sun Belt)
110. Florida State Seminoles (17th in ACC)
111. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2nd in Conference USA)
112. Vermont Catamounts (1st in America East)
113. Duquesne Dukes (7th in Atlantic 10)
114. Toledo Rockets (1st in MAC)
115. Charlotte 49ers (7th in AAC)
116. Charleston Cougars (1st in CAA)
117. George Mason Patriots (8th in Atlantic 10)
118. Murray State Racers (3rd in Missouri Valley)
119. Chattanooga Mocs (1st in SoCon)
120. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3rd in Conference USA)
121. Loyola Marymount Lions (6th in WCC)
122. Troy Trojans (3rd in Sun Belt)
123. Lipscomb Bisons (1st in Atlantic Sun)
124. Ohio Bobcats (2nd in MAC)
125. Utah Utes (15th in Big 12)
South Florida (No. 101) suffered an unfathomable loss when head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim died last week. The Bulls won the AAC regular-season title in Abdur-Rahim’s only season leading the program and will be playing with heavy hearts this season. Northern Iowa (No. 106) hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2016, but believes it has the pieces to contend again after adding Ben Schwieger (Loyola Chicago), Leon Bond III (Virginia) and Max Weisbrod (Northern Michigan) from the portal. And few mid-majors will out-talent Arkansas State (No. 109), which has unsurprisingly recruited extremely well under former Alabama recruiting ace Bryan Hodgson. The Red Wolves reached the Sun Belt title game last year and should be right there in the conference title race this season.
Vermont (No. 112) has finished first in the America East regular-season race every year since 2015–16. And the Catamounts’ dominance only seems to be growing: They’ve won the league by three or more games in four of the last five seasons. In a less flattering streak, Toledo (No. 114) has not made the NCAA tournament in Tod Kowalczyk’s 14 years on the job, despite winning the MAC regular-season title each of the last four years and 20 or more games in eight of 14 seasons. Perhaps this is the year the Rockets finally break that March curse.
A few more conference favorites to take note of … Charleston (No. 116) made a splash hiring former Xavier and Louisville coach Chris Mack to replace Pat Kelsey. Mack quickly assembled a very talented roster, notably managing to retain star big Ante Brzovic. Chattanooga (No. 119) brings back two incredibly dynamic guards in Honor Huff and Trey Bonham, who combined to average over 33 points per game last season. Plus, they add D-II star Frank Champion up front, who has a chance to be one of the most impactful low- and mid-major transfers in the country. Lipscomb (No. 123) was a top-100 offense last season despite not having hyper-efficient forward Jacob Ognacevic due to injury. He’s back now and gives this Bison team the inside track to the program’s second-ever NCAA tournament.
126. Temple Owls (8th in AAC)
127. Drake Bulldogs (4th in Missouri Valley)
128. Colorado Buffaloes (16th in Big 12)
129. UMass Minutemen (9th in Atlantic 10)
130. UT Arlington Mavericks (2nd in WAC)
131. UC Riverside Highlanders (2nd in Big West)
132. Ball State Cardinals (3rd in MAC)
133. Northern Kentucky Norse (1st in Horizon)
134. UMass Lowell River Hawks (2nd in America East)
135. Akron Zips (4th in MAC)
136. Richmond Spiders (10th in Atlantic 10)
137. UC San Diego Tritons (3rd in Big West)
138. Sam Houston State BearKats (4th in Conference USA)
139. Samford Bulldogs (2nd in SoCon)
140. Appalachian State Mountaineers (4th in Sun Belt)
141. UNCW Seahawks (2nd in CAA)
142. Boston College Eagles (18th in ACC)
143. Seattle U Redhawks (3rd in WAC)
144. Hofstra Pride (3rd in CAA)
145. DePaul Blue Demons (11th in Big East)
146. California Baptist Lancers (4th in WAC)
147. Oregon State Beavers (7th in WCC)
148. Fort Wayne Mastodons (2nd in Horizon)
149. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (4th in Big West)
150. Montana Grizzlies (1st in Big Sky)
Temple (No. 126) added plenty of firepower in the backcourt in New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. and St. Joe’s transfer Lynn Greer III, who will miss the first nine games of the season to suspension. The pair, whose fathers each had remarkable college careers, combined to average 25 points per game a year ago. It’s hard not to love the Ben McCollum hire at Drake (No. 127), replacing a terrific coach in Darian DeVries with an Iowa native who has four D-II national championships to his name. Frank Martin has UMass (No. 129) headed in the right direction, though building on last season’s momentum could be challenging with the portal departures of Josh Cohen and Matt Cross.
After a year at Indiana, star big man Payton Sparks transferred back to Ball State (No. 132) for his final season of eligibility. He’ll anchor a much-improved Cardinals team in 2024–25. UC San Diego (No. 137) was a major surprise a year ago, and could contend for an NCAA tournament berth in its first year eligible for the Dance thanks to the return of stat sheet stuffer Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones. Samford (No. 139) is fresh off its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2000, and should be in the conversation for another with Bucky McMillan still on the sideline for the Bulldogs.
DePaul (No. 145) is headed in the right direction with Chris Holtmann at the helm. Expectations should be tempered for Year 1 with a completely new roster, but restoring competence is a good first step. Oregon State (No. 147) will spend this season in the WCC and has pieced together a global roster to do it, with players from Turkey, France, Iran and Denmark, among other countries. French forward Maxim Logue is a freak athlete with high long-term upside.
151. Davidson Wildcats (11th in Atlantic 10)
152. Southern Illinois Salukis (5th in Missouri Valley)
153. St. Bonaventure Bonnies (12th in Atlantic 10)
154. Colgate Raiders (1st in Patriot)
155. East Carolina Pirates (9th in AAC)
156. Kent State Golden Flashes (5th in MAC)
157. UTEP Miners (5th in Conference USA)
158. Towson Tigers (4th in CAA)
159. Illinois State Redbirds (6th in Missouri Valley)
160. Belmont Bruins (7th in Missouri Valley)
161. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (6th in Conference USA)
162. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1st in Summit)
163. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3rd in SoCon)
164. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2nd in Southland)
165. Tulsa Hurricanes (10th in AAC)
166. Bryant Bulldogs (3rd in America East)
167. Wofford Terriers (4th in SoCon)
168. St. Thomas Tommies (2nd in Summit)
169. Bowling Green Falcons (6th in MAC)
170. Tulane Green Wave (11th in AAC)
171. UNC Greensboro Spartans (6th in SoCon)
172. Furman Paladins (5th in SoCon)
173. UTSA Roadrunners (12th in AAC)
174. George Washington Revolutionaries (13th in Atlantic 10)
175. Abilene Christian Wildcats (5th in WAC)
St. Bonaventure (No. 153) got plenty of offseason attention after hiring alum Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN fame as its new general manager. That move may not pay many dividends this season, but could in the future. Elsewhere in Western New York, Colgate (No. 154) should continue its dominance of the Patriot League even after losing guard Braeden Smith to Gonzaga.
UTEP (No. 157) came up short in the C-USA title game a year ago, but has undeniable momentum under Joe Golding. Transfer guard Devon Barnes from Tarleton State should make a big impact. Illinois State (No. 159) went from six league wins to nine in Ryan Pedon’s second season, and excitement is high surrounding sophomore guard Johnny Kinziger after a big finish a year ago. South Dakota State (No. 162) sent transfers to Kansas and UCLA this offseason, but is still the favorite in the Summit League after adding Oscar Cluff from Washington State.
Wofford (No. 167) returns more minutes than anyone other than Navy as the Terriers look to climb to contender status in the SoCon. On the opposite end of the spectrum is UTSA (No. 173), which returns just 78 total minutes played from a year ago with a new coach in Austin Claunch taking over.
176. Wyoming Cowboys (8th in Mountain West)
177. Brown Bears (3rd in Ivy)
178. Tarleton State Texans (6th in WAC)
179. Penn Quakers (4th in Ivy)
180. La Salle Explorers (14th in Atlantic 10)
181. UIC Flames (8th in Missouri Valley)
182. Fordham Rams (15th in Atlantic 10)
183. Cornell Bears (5th in Ivy)
184. Utah Valley Wolverines (7th in WAC)
185. New Mexico State Aggies (7th in Conference USA)
186. Iona Gaels (1st in MAAC)
187. Nicholls State Colonels (3rd in Southland)
188. Texas State Bobcats (5th in Sun Belt)
189. San Jose State Spartans (9th in Mountain West)
190. Quinnipiac Bobcats (2nd in MAAC)
191. UMKC Kangaroos (3rd in Summit)
192. Georgia State Panthers (6th in Sun Belt)
193. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5th in Big West)
194. Milwaukee Panthers (3rd in Horizon)
195. Indiana State Sycamores (9th in Missouri Valley)
196. Winthrop Eagles (2nd in Big South)
197. Youngstown State Penguins (4th in Horizon)
198. Mercer Bears (7th in SoCon)
199. UC Davis Aggies (6th in Big West)
200. Longwood Lancers (3rd in Big South)
In a sport loaded with entertaining coaching personalities, new Wyoming (No. 176) coach Sundance Wicks may top the list. The always-energized Wicks was born in Wyoming and now gets a chance to turn around the in-state program’s fortunes after engineering a remarkable rebuild at Green Bay. Penn (No. 179) missing the Ivy League tournament a year ago was a shocker, and losing stars Tyler Perkins (Villanova) and Clark Slajchert (USC) to the portal will make the task of bouncing back tougher. In the same city, La Salle (No. 180) will unveil a newly renovated arena this season and hope what should be a stingy defense can lift the program up the ladder in the A-10.
Bet big on a bounce-back second season for Tobin Anderson at Iona (No. 186) after the Gaels loaded up on talent this spring. Clarence Rupert, who was a key part of the 2022 Saint Peter’s Elite Eight team, and Dejour Reaves, who starred at Northern Colorado, are names to know. The Gaels will get pushed by Quinnipiac (No. 189), which won a program-record 24 games last season and brings back star forward Amarri Monroe among others.
Indiana State (No. 195) could endure one of the bigger drop-offs in the country after losing coach Josh Schertz to Saint Louis and the team’s entire starting five to the transfer portal. New coach Matthew Graves not getting the job officially until mid-April due to the team’s long NIT run complicated the process for replacing all that star power. And while Longwood (No. 200) loses some key pieces, Griff Aldrich has earned the benefit of the doubt there after three straight 20-win seasons and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances.
201. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7th in Sun Belt)
202. Miami-Ohio RedHawks (7th in MAC)
203. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4th in Southland)
204. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5th in Horizon)
205. Rice Owls (13th in AAC)
206. Delaware Blue Hens (5th in CAA)
207. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4th in Big South)
208. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8th in Conference USA)
209. Cal State Northridge Matadors (7th in Big West)
210. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2nd in Atlantic Sun)
211. Marist Red Foxes (3rd in MAAC)
212. William & Mary Tribe (6th in CAA)
213. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8th in Sun Belt)
214. Cleveland State Vikings (6th in Horizon)
215. Montana State Bobcats (2nd in Big Sky)
216. North Alabama Lions (3rd in Atlantic Sun)
217. Harvard Crimson (6th in Ivy)
218. Evansville Aces (10th in Missouri Valley)
219. Northeastern Huskies (7th in CAA)
220. Merrimack Warriors (4th in MAAC)
221. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4th in Atlantic Sun)
222. Long Beach State Beach (8th in Big West)
223. Jacksonville Dolphins (5th in Atlantic Sun)
224. South Alabama Jaguars (9th in Sun Belt)
225. Fairfield Stags (5th in MAAC)
Last year’s March darling Oakland (No. 204) comes in at fifth in our early look at the Horizon League. That said, Greg Kampe may have found a solid replacement for shooting sensation Jack Gohlke in transfer Malcolm Christie from Dalhousie University in Canada. He made nearly four threes per game a year ago. Rice (No. 205) hired Rob Lanier this offseason after Lanier was surprisingly fired by SMU. Lanier brought with him much of his staff as well as three players, including his son, Emory. Cal State Northridge (No. 209) features one of the most well-traveled players in the country in Marcus Adams Jr., who spent last summer at Kansas before transferring, committing to Gonzaga, then subsequently decommitting, spending the season at BYU and hitting the portal one more time for good measure.
William & Mary (No. 212) is a long-standing member of the Never Made The NCAA Tournament club but has new hope with new coach Brian Earl, who did a phenomenal job at Cornell. North Alabama (No. 216) has also never danced, though the Lions have been eligible for only two seasons. The backcourt duo of Jacari Lane and Daniel Ortiz gives Tony Pujol’s team a chance this year. Merrimack (No. 220) has a new conference home as it hunts for its first trip to the Dance, joining the MAAC after being one of the top programs in the NEC in its five years in D-I.
226. Stony Brook Seawolves (8th in CAA)
227. Weber State Wildcats (3rd in Big Sky)
228. Georgia Southern Eagles (10th in Sun Belt)
229. Wright State Raiders (7th in Horizon)
230. Stetson Hatters (6th in Atlantic Sun)
231. Little Rock Trojans (1st in Ohio Valley)
232. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4th in Summit)
233. Old Dominion Monarchs (11th in Sun Belt)
234. Northern Colorado Bears (4th in Big Sky)
235. Portland Pilots (8th in WCC)
236. Bucknell Bison (2nd in Patriot)
237. Maine Black Bears (4th in America East)
238. North Dakota State Bison (5th in Summit)
239. American Eagles (3rd in Patriot)
240. Missouri State Bears (11th in Missouri Valley)
241. Austin Peay Governors (7th in Atlantic Sun)
242. Monmouth Hawks (9th in CAA)
243. Cal State Fullerton Titans (9th in Big West)
244. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5th in Big South)
245. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5th in Big Sky)
246. Central Michigan Chippewas (8th in MAC)
247. Drexel Dragons (10th in CAA)
248. Norfolk State Spartans (1st in MEAC)
249. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8th in WAC)
250. Columbia Lions (7th in Ivy)
Stony Brook (No. 226) extended coach Geno Ford in February, and he rewarded that faith with a surprise run to the CAA title game in March. The Seawolves have lost a lot, but Holy Cross transfer Joe Octave should make an impact. Stetson (No. 230) is fresh off its first-ever NCAA tournament berth in D-I, but replicating that will be a huge challenge after losing its top three players to the portal. Little Rock (No. 231) thought it had lost its star in point guard KK Robinson to the portal, but Robinson eventually withdrew and returned to school, making the Trojans favorites in the Ohio Valley.
One of the most unique talents in mid-major basketball resides at Bucknell (No. 236) in 7-footer Noah Williamson. The Latvian native is an incredibly skilled frontcourt player who made a huge jump last year and could be in for a huge season in 2024–25. And if you’re hunting a similar breakout for this year, circle North Dakota State (No. 238) sophomore big Noah Feddersen. He’s 6' 10", can shoot the three and is athletic around the rim.
Gardner-Webb (No. 244) may have a new coach in Jeremy Luther, but its new-look roster features some familiar faces. Both Anthony Selden and Jamaine Mann started their careers with the Bulldogs, then transferred out and have now returned for their final seasons of eligibility. And few teams have more roster continuity than Northern Arizona (No. 245), but starting center and defensive anchor Carson Basham was ruled academically ineligible and turned pro late in the summer, a blow to the Lumberjacks’ Big Sky title hopes.
251. Howard Bison (2nd in MEAC)
252. Green Bay Phoenix (8th in Horizon)
253. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6th in Summit)
254. Marshall Thundering Herd (12th in Sun Belt)
255. Valparaiso Beacons (12th in Missouri Valley)
256. Siena Saints (6th in MAAC)
257. Pacific Tigers (9th in WCC)
258. Fresno State Bulldogs (10th in Mountain West)
259. Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6th in Big South)
260. Elon Phoenix (11th in CAA)
261. UTRGV Vaqueros (5th in Southland)
262. San Diego Toreros (10th in WCC)
263. Boston University Terriers (4th in Patriot)
264. Morehead State Eagles (2nd in Ohio Valley)
265. Grambling State Tigers (1st in SWAC)
266. Air Force Falcons (11th in Mountain West)
267. Incarnate Word Cardinals (6th in Southland)
268. Wagner Seahawks (1st in NEC)
269. Pepperdine Waves (11th in WCC)
270. Western Illinois Leathernecks (3rd in Ohio Valley)
271. Rider Broncs (7th in MAAC)
272. Eastern Michigan Eagles (9th in MAC)
273. Navy Midshipmen (5th in Patriot)
274. Hampton Pirates (12th in CAA)
275. Kennesaw State Owls (9th in Conference USA)
The strangest coaching setup in the country is at Green Bay (No. 252), who hired Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb to replace Sundance Wicks. Gottlieb has no college coaching experience and plans to continue doing his radio show while coaching the team. Pacific (No. 257) also hired a new coach, replacing Leonard Perry with Canadian college coaching legend Dave Smart. We’ll see if Smart’s style can adapt to a very different game in the States, but this seems like an inspired outside-the-box choice. And speaking of outside-the-box, Fresno State (No. 258) went to the high school ranks to hire Vance Walberg, known best for inventing the dribble-drive offense made popular by John Calipari. Walberg tried for this job each of the last three times it opened and missed out before finally being given a shot this time around.
Incarnate Word (No. 267) is much more talented than your traditional low-major, adding a pair of Ball State transfers in Jalin Anderson and Davion Bailey who combined to average over 28 points per game a year ago. Wagner (No. 268) is our lowest-rated preseason conference favorite, fresh off winning the NEC tournament a year ago as the No. 6 seed. Donald Copeland has done an excellent job building on Bashir Mason’s strong decade there. And Hampton (No. 274) has some reasons for optimism under new coach Ivan Thomas after adding high-scoring transfer guard Noah Farrakhan, who could be among the CAA’s best players.
276. North Florida Ospreys (8th in Atlantic Sun)
277. Binghamton Bearcats (5th in America East)
278. Lamar Cardinals (7th in Southland)
279. Tennessee State Tigers (4th in Ohio Valley)
280. Western Michigan Broncos (10th in MAC)
281. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8th in MAAC)
282. Florida International Panthers (10th in Conference USA)
283. South Carolina State Bulldogs (3rd in MEAC)
284. Radford Highlanders (7th in Big South)
285. Queens Royals (9th in Atlantic Sun)
286. Army Black Knights (6th in Patriot)
287. Albany Great Danes (6th in America East)
288. Central Connecticut Blue Devils (2nd in NEC)
289. Idaho Vandals (6th in Big Sky)
290. Niagara Purple Eagles (9th in MAAC)
291. UMBC Retrievers (7th in America East)
292. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7th in Patriot)
293. NC Central Eagles (4th in MEAC)
294. Portland State Vikings (7th in Big Sky)
295. Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners (10th in Big West)
296. Texas Southern Tigers (2nd in SWAC)
297. Nebraska Omaha Mavericks (7th in Summit)
298. Robert Morris Colonials (9th in Horizon)
299. Western Carolina Catamounts (8th in SoCon)
300. Utah Tech Trailblazers (9th in WAC)
Tymu Chenery was a great transfer find a year ago for Binghamton (No. 277), and his return gives the Bearcats a conference player of the year contender and a chance to climb the A-East ladder. Western Michigan (No. 281) will hope for a similar lift from Pacific transfer Donovan Williams, who led the Tigers in scoring a year ago. Meanwhile, Radford (No. 284) hopes for a bounce-back 2024–25, relying on seven transfers, including former top recruit Xavier Foster, to do so.
Army (No. 286) gets a huge lift with the return of Jalen Rucker, who sat out last season. Rucker scored nearly 1,300 points in his first three seasons and should be among the best players in the Patriot League this season. Amar’e Marshall at Albany (No. 287) could be in the mix to lead the country in scoring. He returned to the Great Danes after testing the transfer portal this spring and should get even more shots up this year after point guard Sebastian Thomas left for Rhode Island. And if you’re looking for the best name in college basketball, turn your attention to NC Central (No. 293), which features guard Po’Boigh King.
301. Jackson State Tigers (3rd in SWAC)
302. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13th in Sun Belt)
303. Campbell Camels (13th in CAA)
304. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10th in MAAC)
305. South Dakota Coyotes (8th in Summit)
306. Bellarmine Knights (10th in Atlantic Sun)
307. NJIT Highlanders (8th in America East)
308. SIUE Cougars (5th in Ohio Valley)
309. Presbyterian Blue Hose (8th in Big South)
310. New Hampshire Wildcats (9th in America East)
311. Denver Pioneers (9th in Summit)
312. Idaho State Bengals (8th in Big Sky)
313. N.C. A&T Aggies (14th in CAA)
314. Manhattan Jaspers (11th in MAAC)
315. Southern Tigers (4th in SWAC)
316. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3rd in NEC)
317. Eastern Washington Eagles (9th in Big Sky)
318. Sacred Heart Pioneers (12th in MAAC)
319. Northern Illinois Huskies (11th in MAC)
320. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks (14th in Sun Belt)
321. SEMO Redhawks (6th in Ohio Valley)
322. Lafayette Leopards (8th in Patriot)
323. UT Martin Skyhawks (7th in Ohio Valley)
324. USC Upstate Spartans (9th in Big South)
325. Cal Poly Mustangs (11th in Big West)
326. New Orleans Privateers (8th in Southland)
327. Alcorn State Braves (5th in SWAC)
328. Holy Cross Crusaders (9th in Patriot)
329. Alabama State Hornets (6th in SWAC)
330. Lindenwood Lions (8th in Ohio Valley)
331. Morgan State Bears (5th in MEAC)
332. Le Moyne Dolphins (4th in NEC)
Jackson State (No. 301) is coached by NBA veteran Mo Williams and has a chance to break through this season now that Ole Miss transfer Daeshun Ruffin is finally healthy. A former elite recruit from Jackson, Ruffin averaged nearly 10 points per game in the SEC two years ago before missing 2023–24 with an ACL injury. Justin Gray took Western Carolina to relevance. Keeping star power at this level is a serious challenge, but NJIT (No. 307) pulled it off, holding onto dynamic sophomore scoring guard Tariq Francis after a huge first season.
Tommy Bruner was second nationally in points per game last year behind only Zach Edey. His departure is a main reason why Denver (No. 311) figures to take a step back, though don’t be surprised if sophomore guard DeAndre Craig fills some of that scoring load. Eastern Washington (No. 317) has long been a fixture near the top of the Big Sky, though this year figures to be a rebuilding one as Dan Monson takes over the program from David Riley.
Northern Illinois (No. 319) lost 20 games last season, yet it lost players to Kansas, Wisconsin, Penn State and Colorado State among others this offseason. That can’t bode well for the 2024–25 campaign, especially in an improved MAC. UT Martin (No. 323) has quite the global roster, with players from 10 different countries outside of the United States from Montenegro and Portugal to Congo and Senegal.
333. Northwestern State Demons (9th in Southland)
334. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds (10th in Patriot)
335. Dartmouth Big Green (8th in Ivy)
336. Florida A&M Rattlers (7th in SWAC)
337. Delaware State Hornets (6th in MEAC)
338. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9th in Ohio Valley)
339. Citadel Bulldogs (9th in SoCon)
340. Canisius Golden Griffins (13th in MAAC)
341. LIU Sharks (5th in NEC)
342. Central Arkansas Bears (11th in Atlantic Sun)
343. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8th in SWAC)
344. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10th in Ohio Valley)
345. Sacramento State Hornets (10th in Big Sky)
346. Buffalo Bulls (12th in MAC)
347. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10th in Southland)
348. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (10th in Horizon)
349. Southeastern Louisiana Lions (11th in Southland)
350. Chicago State Cougars (6th in NEC)
351. Prairie View Panthers (9th in SWAC)
352. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10th in SWAC)
353. Houston Christian Huskies (12th in Southland)
354. St. Francis Red Flashes (7th in NEC)
355. Eastern Illinois Panthers (11th in Ohio Valley)
356. Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11th in SWAC)
357. Detroit Mercy Titans (11th in Horizon)
358. Stonehill Skyhawks (8th in NEC)
359. West Georgia Wolves (12th in Atlantic Sun)
360. VMI Keydets (10th in SoCon)
361. Coppin State Eagles (7th in MEAC)
362. Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (8th in MEAC)
363. Mercyhurst Lakers (9th in NEC)
364. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (12th in SWAC)
Dartmouth (No. 335) remains more interesting for its ongoing unionization effort off the floor than its rough basketball product on it. The Big Green last finished above .500 in 1998–99. Florida A&M (No. 336) had a rather chaotic offseason after its new coach Patrick Crarey’s initial three-year contract wasn’t approved by the school’s board of trustees. He’ll instead coach on a one-year deal, with a roster that features, among others, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shaqir.
It’s a far cry from the Nate Oats years at Buffalo (No. 346), which lost 27 games a year ago just five years after Oats won 32 in his final year there. We’ll see if second-year coach George Halcovage can get things moving in the right direction here. Chicago State (No. 350) is no longer the nation’s lone independent, making a move to the NEC this season. They’ll do so without their coach, as Gerald Gillion left in the spring for an assistant job at new league rival LIU.
Two Division I newcomers are featured in our bottom six, West Georgia (No. 359) and Mercyhurst (No. 363). UWG has been on a steady upward trajectory under coach Dave Moore but loses its top three scorers, while Mercyhurst is coming off a middling 15–16 campaign in its final D-II season. They steered clear of the bottom spot though, which goes to Mississippi Valley State (No. 364), which went a miserable 1–30 a year ago and has been at least 20 games under .500 in seven straight seasons.