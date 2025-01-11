College Basketball World Erupts Over Cooper Flagg's Breakout Game vs. Notre Dame
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg had already arrived in college basketball, as he entered Saturday leading the Blue Devils in just about every meaningful statistical category. But he made the biggest statement of his career Saturday in Duke's 86–78 win over Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Flagg made college basketball history by scoring 42 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field, shattering the all-time ACC freshman single-game scoring record. He also became the first Duke player to score 40 points in a game since J.J. Redick in 2006.
Flagg, one of the most highly touted basketball prospects in recent years, captured the attention of the college basketball world on Saturday:
Through 16 games this season, Flagg is averaging 19.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range. He continues to be considered as one of the front-runners to be selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft once his freshman season at Duke concludes.
Flagg and the Blue Devils will return to the floor Tuesday to host the unranked Miami Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium.