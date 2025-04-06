Dan Hurley Makes Bold Declaration After UConn Women's National Championship Victory
For the 12th time in program history, Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies have won the national championship. As of Sunday, no other program, men's or women's, has won more titles than the 12 won by Auriemma’s Huskies.
After UConn's lopsided victory against Dawn Staley and South Carolina, Dan Hurley, head coach of the Huskies men's basketball team, took to social media with a bold message of declaration about the school, claiming that Storrs, Conn. had developed into the basketball capital of the world.
"[UConn women's basketball] 12 Time National Champions!! Undeniably the Basketball Capital of the World…Storrs, Connecticut," wrote Hurley on X.
A UConn team has now won a national championship in each of the last three years. While the men's team fell short in 2025, they were the winners of the NCAA tournament in 2023 and 2024 under Hurley. Auriemma and Co. snapped a "drought" by winning their first title since 2016 on Sunday.
Between the men's and women's teams, UConn has a total of 18 national championships, which are the most combined from any program. That's enough for Hurley to declare Storrs as the biggest basketball city on the planet.