Dan Hurley Had to Be Held Back by Coaches in Heated Final Seconds of UConn Loss
Dan Hurley and Connecticut were stunned again in a shocking 73–72 upset against unranked Colorado on Tuesday at the Maui Invitational. The closing moments of the game featured yet another temperamental flare-up on the sidelines from Hurley, who looked visibly enraged over what appeared to be a controversial no-call involving Huskies forward Liam McNeeley with roughly 20 seconds left in the contest.
Hurley immediately tried making a beeline to the referees to argue the no-call and had to be physically restrained by his assistant coaches.
Take a look at the heated moment:
Not a good look for the coach.
Hurley previously had a similar emotional outburst in Monday’s 99-97 overtime loss to unranked Memphis, for which he received a costly technical foul. Connecticut is now 4-2, but hasn't yet played against a ranked team in its campaign for a third straight national title.