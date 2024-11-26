SI

Dan Hurley Had to Be Held Back by Coaches in Heated Final Seconds of UConn Loss

The Huskies lost their second straight game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @kyletheboone
Dan Hurley and Connecticut were stunned again in a shocking 73–72 upset against unranked Colorado on Tuesday at the Maui Invitational. The closing moments of the game featured yet another temperamental flare-up on the sidelines from Hurley, who looked visibly enraged over what appeared to be a controversial no-call involving Huskies forward Liam McNeeley with roughly 20 seconds left in the contest.

Hurley immediately tried making a beeline to the referees to argue the no-call and had to be physically restrained by his assistant coaches.

Take a look at the heated moment:

Not a good look for the coach.

Hurley previously had a similar emotional outburst in Monday’s 99-97 overtime loss to unranked Memphis, for which he received a costly technical foul. Connecticut is now 4-2, but hasn't yet played against a ranked team in its campaign for a third straight national title.

Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

