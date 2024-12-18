SI

Doug Gottlieb Responds to Widely-Circulated Clip of Him Blasting Green Bay's Schedule

Green Bay is just 2-11 with Gottlieb as their head coach.

Gottlieb has led Green Bay to just a 2-11 record as their head basketball coach.
FOX Sports radio host and Green Bay Phoenix head coach Doug Gottlieb is in the news for all the wrong reasons this week.

First, he was dragged through the mud on Twitter by ESPN's Adam Schefter, then—after a 72-70 loss to Division II Michigan Tech on Wednesday—a clip of him calling lesser opponents "Nobody U" resurfaced on social media.

Now? The 48-year-old is responding to said criticism:

"Done with this crap," Gottlieb wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We scheduled up. Including Michigan Tech. Nowhere ever, have I been critical of anyone on our schedule. Now, back to work."

Sounds like ya were, Doug.

As for Gottlieb's Green Bay squad, they're 2-11 on the season, 0-3 in Horizon League conference play, and are currently on an eight-game losing streak. The Phoenix next contest is on the road, on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. EST, against the 10-0 Drake Bulldogs.

Should be a good one.

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated.

