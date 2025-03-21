Drake Gets First NCAA Tournament Win Since 1971 With Upset Over Missouri

DRAKE DOES IT! THE BULLDOGS WIN THEIR FIRST GAME IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT SINCE 1971



BEN MCCOLLUM WAS A D2 COACH THIS TIME LAST YEAR! NOW HE’S WON A GAME IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT



MOST OF THESE PLAYERS WERE D2 PLAYERS THIS TIME LAST YEAR



DII HAS HOOPERS TOO!pic.twitter.com/ZwL8HqhwLK