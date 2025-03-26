Duke's Jon Scheyer Gives Update on Maliq Brown's Status Ahead of Arizona Matchup
Duke forward Maliq Brown could potentially return to the Blue Devils' lineup on Thursday in the team's Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona, coach Jon Scheyer told reporters on Wednesday.
Scheyer said Brown is considered day-to-day right now, but there's a chance the forward could play on Thursday.
Brown dislocated his left shoulder in February, which made him miss a few weeks. He returned for Duke's regular season finale vs. UNC on March 8. He then appeared in the team's first-round matchup in the ACC tournament against Georgia Tech before getting injured again. He hasn't played in the NCAA tournament yet.
Brown's possible return will be beneficial for Duke as they prepare to face a tough Arizona team. Duke already beat Mount St. Mary's in the first round of the NCAA tournament, followed by a win over Baylor in the second round.
In 23 games with the Blue Devils this season, Brown is averaging 2.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.