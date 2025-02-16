ESPN Announcer Had Funny Line for Rebecca Lobo After Paige Bueckers Climbs UConn List
Paige Bueckers and the No. 7 UConn Huskies are battling the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks in a fun Sunday showdown between two legendary programs. The senior guard helped the Huskies jump out to an early lead on the road and she also made a big move up UConn's all-time scoring list as she passed the great Rebecca Lobo during the first half.
Lobo is on the call for ESPN, so she was able to watch Bueckers shoot right past her on the prestigious list. Ryan Ruocco, who's doing the play-by-play, had some fun with Lobo, saying: "Sorry, partner! Paige Bueckers just blowin' by ya!"
Lobo laughed it off, saying: "I made this, Ryan! Congratulations to Paige Bueckers."
Here's that fun moment:
Lobo was a legend during her time at UConn, as she led the Huskies to their second national title in 1995.