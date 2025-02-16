SI

ESPN Announcer Had Funny Line for Rebecca Lobo After Paige Bueckers Climbs UConn List

The senior guard moved past Lobo on UConn's all-time scoring list during Sunday's game vs. South Carolina.

Andy Nesbitt

Paige Bueckers passed Rebecca Lobo on UConn's all-time scoring list during Sunday's game vs. South Carolina.
Paige Bueckers passed Rebecca Lobo on UConn's all-time scoring list during Sunday's game vs. South Carolina. / @ESPN
In this story:

Paige Bueckers and the No. 7 UConn Huskies are battling the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks in a fun Sunday showdown between two legendary programs. The senior guard helped the Huskies jump out to an early lead on the road and she also made a big move up UConn's all-time scoring list as she passed the great Rebecca Lobo during the first half.

Lobo is on the call for ESPN, so she was able to watch Bueckers shoot right past her on the prestigious list. Ryan Ruocco, who's doing the play-by-play, had some fun with Lobo, saying: "Sorry, partner! Paige Bueckers just blowin' by ya!"

Lobo laughed it off, saying: "I made this, Ryan! Congratulations to Paige Bueckers."

Here's that fun moment:

Lobo was a legend during her time at UConn, as she led the Huskies to their second national title in 1995.

More From Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Basketball