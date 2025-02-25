SI

ESPN’s College Hoops Broadcast Ripped Over Bad Move With Patrick Mahomes

Andy Nesbitt

ESPN showed Patrick Mahomes's reaction to a play instead of showing the key play.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his new haircut were back in a familiar place Monday night, sitting courtside in Lubbock for the Texas Tech-Houston men's basketball game. Mahomes, who fell short in the Super Bowl earlier this month, saw a good one, too, but his Red Raiders fell short in the upset bid, losing to the No. 4 Cougars, 69-61.

Mahomes was fired up all night rooting on his alma mater and also celebrating with a fan who drained a long putt during a time out.

There was one moment with the QB that frustrated fans, but it wasn't his fault. With just over a minute left in a three-point game, the ESPN broadcast showed Mahomes reacting to a key play instead of showing the key play, which wasn't ideal for viewers.

Texas Tech came very close to getting a huge turnover here, but you wouldn't know it because, well, ESPN's cameras were on Mahomes.

Fans didn't love that:

