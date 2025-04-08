Fans in Shock Over Houston’s Really Bad Last Possession in NCAA Title Loss to Florida
The Florida Gators defeated the Houston Cougars 65-63 in the NCAA championship tilt on Monday night in a game that featured controversial calls and some hard-to-watch basketball.
While Houston had a 12-point lead at one point in the second half, Florida clawed back setting up an extremely tight ending. After Florida missed one of two free throws, Houston got the ball back for a potential game-tying or game-winning shot with roughly 19 seconds left.
But, on the Cougars' final possession of the game, disaster struck.
Houston guard L.J. Cryer had the ball at the top of the arc and was heavily guarded, so he passed it laterally to Emanuel Sharp, who looked like he was about to shoot a three-pointer before changing his mind at the last second. He dropped the ball, but couldn't touch it again, and could only try to fend off a Gators defender before time ultimately expired.
Just a total mind-boggling play.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson will likely have some words to say about his team's final possession meltdown postgame.
Fans were quick to rip the Cougars for wasting their golden end-of-game opportunity: