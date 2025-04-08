SI

Florida Coach Todd Golden Gave an Epic Speech After Gators’ Championship Comeback

"What we just did, nobody can ever take that away from us.”

Todd Golden talks to the Florida Gators after their win in the national championship.
The Florida Gators are national champions once again.

After trailing the Houston Cougars by 12 points in the second half, the Gators stormed back in Monday night’s final in San Antonio to steal an unlikely win in dramatic fashion. Despite leading for barely a minute of game time, Florida led when the clock hit zero, which is all that matters.

The celebration was one to remember. In the locker room after the game, head coach Todd Golden addressed his players and their great accomplishment.

“Each and every one of you guys should be incredibly proud of what you just accomplished,” Golden said. “Every time, it doesn’t matter how. We can outscore people, we can get to a hundo. Tonight, we had to do it a different way. We played an incredibly tough, gritty, great program. We had to win an ugly game.”

Then, Golden turned up the heat.

“What we just did, nobody can ever take that away from us. Each and every one of you guys are national f------ champions.”

Celebratory screams ensued.

Congratulations to the Florida Gators. You are champions for life.

