Future March Madness Host Cities for 2025, 2026 and Beyond
- UTSA Roadrunners
- Michigan State Spartans
- UNLV Runnin' Rebels
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Dayton Flyers
- Providence Friars
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Wichita State Shockers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Washington Huskies
- Seton Hall Pirates
- Furman Paladins
- Oregon State Beavers
- South Florida Bulls
- Saint Joseph's Hawks
- Houston Cougars
- San Jose State Spartans
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Duquesne Dukes
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Creighton Bluejays
- Louisville Cardinals
- North Texas Mean Green
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Idaho Vandals
- Pepperdine Waves
- St. John's Red Storm
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Drake Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
There’s nothing quite like the NCAA tournament. They call it March Madness for a reason: because it provides edge-of-your-seat men’s college basketball entertainment unlike anything else. The craziness that regularly ensues is what captivates the nation.
Sure, that No. 15 seed just ruined your bracket. But who cares? What a game! What an upset!
And while most of us are content to watch the games on television, fans around the country follow their team to catch the games live and in person.
Where will the teams who make the cut on Selection Sunday be heading? Let’s break it down.
Where Will March Madness Be Held in the Coming Years?
Each year the slate of host cities changes. The only constant is Dayton, Ohio. Dayton hosts the First Four games of the NCAA tournament, mainly because of its central location.
The city is easily accessible to most Americans and the city has this down to a science at this point. Dayton has hosted the opening round since 2001 and the First Four since 2011.
This experience means a smooth experience for teams, media and fans.
March Madness Host Cities for 2025
Round
Date
City
Arena
First Four
March 18, 19
Dayton, Ohio
UD Arena
First/Second
March 20, 22
Denver
Ball Arena
First/Second
March 20, 22
Providence
Amica Mutual Pavillion
First/Second
March 20, 22
Lexington, Ky.
Rupp Arena
First/Second
March 20, 22
Wichita, Kan.
Intrust Bank Arena
First/Second
March 21, 23
Cleveland
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
First/Second
March 21, 23
Milwaukee
Fiserv Forum
First/Second
March 21, 23
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
First/Second
March 21, 23
Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena
East Regional
March 27, 29
Newark
Prudential Center
West Regional
March 27, 29
San Francisco
Chase Center
South Regional
March 28, 30
Atlanta
State Farm Arena
Midwest Regional
March 28, 30
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
March Madness Host Cities for 2026
Round
Date
City
Arena
First Four
March 17, 18
Dayton, Ohio
UD Arena
First/Second
March 19, 21
Buffalo
KeyBank Center
First/Second
March 19, 21
Greenville, S.C.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
First/Second
March 19, 21
Oklahoma City
Paycom Center
First/Second
March 19, 21
Portland
Moda Center
First/Second
March 20, 22
Tampa
Amalie Arena
First/Second
March 20, 22
Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
First/Second
March 20, 22
San Diego
Viejas Arena
First/Second
March 20, 22
St. Louis
Enterprise Center
South Regional
March 26, 28
Houston
Toyota Center
West Regional
March 26, 28
San Jose
SAP Center
Midest Regional
March 27, 29
Chicago
United Center
East Regional
March 27, 29
Washington, D.C.
Capital One Arena
March Madness Host Cities for 2027
Round
Date
City
Arena
First Four
March 16, 17
Dayton, Ohio
UD Arena
First/Second
March 19, 21
Charlotte
Spectrum Center
First/Second
March 18, 20
Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
First/Second
March 19, 21
Minneapolis
Target Center
First/Second
March 18, 20
Omaha
CHI Health Center
First/Second
March 19, 21
Louisville
KFC Yum! Center
First/Second
March 18, 20
Fort Worth
Dickies Arena
First/Second
March 19, 21
Sacramento
Golden 1 Center
First/Second
March 18, 20
Spokane
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
South Regional
March 25, 27
San Antonio
Frost Bank Center
West Regional
March 25, 27
Los Angeles
Crypto.com Arena
Midwest Regional
March 26, 28
Kansas City, Mo.
T-Mobile Center
East Regional
March 26, 28
New York
Madison Square Garden
March Madness Host Cities for 2028
Round
Date
City
Arena
First Four
March 14, 15
Dayton, Ohio
UD Arena
First/Second
March 17, 19
Tulsa
BOK Center
First/Second
March 17, 19
Brooklyn
Barclays Center
First/Second
March 17, 19
Orlando
Kia Center
First/Second
March 17, 19
Des Moines
Wells Fargo Arena
First/Second
March 17, 19
Columbus, Ohio
Nationwide Arena
First/Second
March 17, 19
Birmingham
Legacy Arena
First/Second
March 17, 19
Salt Lake City
Delta Center
First/Second
March 17, 19
Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena
South Regional
March 24, 26
Dallas
American Airlines Center
West Regional
March 23, 25
San Francisco
Chase Center
Midwest Regional
March 24, 26
Detroit
Little Caesers Arena
East Regional
March 23, 25
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
How Cities Are Chosen to Host March Madness
The NCAA hosts a bidding process for cities to get March Madness games. Overall, the process involves evaluating proposals submitted by the city or the venue. Certain requirements must be met for a city or venue to be considered.
Cities will submit a bid or proposal to the NCAA. Those proposals are then evaluated by NCAA officials. Each host city must meet certain criteria to be selected.
Venue Requirements: The NCAA requires that venues seeking to host the first and second rounds have at least 10,000 seats. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds require at least 15,000 seats. For the Final Four, the NCAA usually opts for stadiums or domes with at least 60,000 seats. These facilities must have modern amenities and the infrastructure capable of accommodating the massive influx of viewers safely and efficiently.
Hotels and Infrastructure: Host cities must have a sufficient number of hotels within a short distance to the arena. The NCAA also considers nearby eateries and attractions when selecting host cities. Public transportation, road conditions and traffic patterns are also studied.
Previous Experience: The NCAA gives preference to cities that previously and successfully hosted tournament games. A huge influx of people can create a number of problems quickly, so past experience is highly valuable.
Community Impact: When evaluating bids, the NCAA considers the economic benefits to the city and local communities. Submitted proposals often highlight potential partnerships with local organizations.
Geographic Distribution: Nationwide accessibility to games is a must for the NCAA, so host cities are scattered throughout the U.S. to ensure that fans don’t need cross-country flights to watch the tournament live.
Financial Considerations: It is very common for host cities and venues to offer revenue sharing deals in their proposals. This obviously strengthens the bid as it reduces the cost for the NCAA.
Future Final Four Host Cities
Year
Date
City
Arena
2025
April 5, 7
San Antonio
Alamodome
2026
April 4, 6
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
2027
April 3, 5
Detroit
Ford Field
2028
April 1, 3
Las Vegas
Allegiant Stadium
2029
March 31, April 2
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
2030
April 6, 8
North Texas
AT&T Stadium
2031
April 5, 7
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cities with a Strong History of Hosting March Madness
According to NCAA.com, New York, Greensboro, S.C., and Indianapolis are the active leaders in March Madness games hosted.
Madison Square Garden has hosted 80 games, the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted 69 and the RCA Dome has hosted 60.
San Antonio has hosted the Final Four a record five times for men’s basketball. By 2029, Indianapolis will also have hosted the event five times. Houston has hosted three times, as has Atlanta.