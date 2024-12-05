SI

Future March Madness Host Cities for 2025, 2026 and Beyond

Nate Cunningham

The NCAA has already selected all the March Madness host cities for the next three years.
The NCAA has already selected all the March Madness host cities for the next three years. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There’s nothing quite like the NCAA tournament. They call it March Madness for a reason: because it provides edge-of-your-seat men’s college basketball entertainment unlike anything else. The craziness that regularly ensues is what captivates the nation. 

Sure, that No. 15 seed just ruined your bracket. But who cares? What a game! What an upset! 

And while most of us are content to watch the games on television, fans around the country follow their team to catch the games live and in person. 

Where will the teams who make the cut on Selection Sunday be heading? Let’s break it down.

Where Will March Madness Be Held in the Coming Years?

Each year the slate of host cities changes. The only constant is Dayton, Ohio. Dayton hosts the First Four games of the NCAA tournament, mainly because of its central location. 

The city is easily accessible to most Americans and the city has this down to a science at this point. Dayton has hosted the opening round since 2001 and the First Four since 2011. 

This experience means a smooth experience for teams, media and fans. 

March Madness Host Cities for 2025

Round

Date

City

Arena

First Four

March 18, 19

Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena

First/Second

March 20, 22

Denver

Ball Arena

First/Second

March 20, 22

Providence

Amica Mutual Pavillion

First/Second

March 20, 22

Lexington, Ky.

Rupp Arena

First/Second

March 20, 22

Wichita, Kan.

Intrust Bank Arena

First/Second

March 21, 23

Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

First/Second

March 21, 23

Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum

First/Second

March 21, 23

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

First/Second

March 21, 23

Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena

East Regional

March 27, 29

Newark

Prudential Center

West Regional

March 27, 29

San Francisco

Chase Center

South Regional

March 28, 30

Atlanta

State Farm Arena

Midwest Regional

March 28, 30

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

March Madness Host Cities for 2026

Round

Date

City

Arena

First Four

March 17, 18

Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena

First/Second

March 19, 21

Buffalo

KeyBank Center

First/Second

March 19, 21

Greenville, S.C.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

First/Second

March 19, 21

Oklahoma City

Paycom Center

First/Second

March 19, 21

Portland

Moda Center

First/Second

March 20, 22

Tampa

Amalie Arena

First/Second

March 20, 22

Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center

First/Second

March 20, 22

San Diego

Viejas Arena

First/Second

March 20, 22

St. Louis

Enterprise Center

South Regional

March 26, 28

Houston

Toyota Center

West Regional

March 26, 28

San Jose

SAP Center

Midest Regional

March 27, 29

Chicago

United Center

East Regional

March 27, 29

Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena

March Madness Host Cities for 2027

Round

Date

City

Arena

First Four

March 16, 17

Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena

First/Second

March 19, 21

Charlotte

Spectrum Center

First/Second

March 18, 20

Pittsburgh

PPG Paints Arena

First/Second

March 19, 21

Minneapolis

Target Center

First/Second

March 18, 20

Omaha

CHI Health Center

First/Second

March 19, 21

Louisville

KFC Yum! Center

First/Second

March 18, 20

Fort Worth

Dickies Arena

First/Second

March 19, 21

Sacramento

Golden 1 Center

First/Second

March 18, 20

Spokane

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

South Regional

March 25, 27

San Antonio

Frost Bank Center

West Regional

March 25, 27

Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena

Midwest Regional

March 26, 28

Kansas City, Mo.

T-Mobile Center

East Regional

March 26, 28

New York

Madison Square Garden

March Madness Host Cities for 2028

Round

Date

City

Arena

First Four

March 14, 15

Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena

First/Second

March 17, 19

Tulsa

BOK Center

First/Second

March 17, 19

Brooklyn

Barclays Center

First/Second

March 17, 19

Orlando

Kia Center

First/Second

March 17, 19

Des Moines

Wells Fargo Arena

First/Second

March 17, 19

Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena

First/Second

March 17, 19

Birmingham

Legacy Arena

First/Second

March 17, 19

Salt Lake City

Delta Center

First/Second

March 17, 19

Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena

South Regional

March 24, 26

Dallas

American Airlines Center

West Regional

March 23, 25

San Francisco

Chase Center

Midwest Regional

March 24, 26

Detroit

Little Caesers Arena

East Regional

March 23, 25

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

How Cities Are Chosen to Host March Madness

The NCAA hosts a bidding process for cities to get March Madness games. Overall, the process involves evaluating proposals submitted by the city or the venue. Certain requirements must be met for a city or venue to be considered.

Cities will submit a bid or proposal to the NCAA. Those proposals are then evaluated by NCAA officials. Each host city must meet certain criteria to be selected. 

Venue Requirements: The NCAA requires that venues seeking to host the first and second rounds have at least 10,000 seats. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds require at least 15,000 seats. For the Final Four, the NCAA usually opts for stadiums or domes with at least 60,000 seats. These facilities must have modern amenities and the infrastructure capable of accommodating the massive influx of viewers safely and efficiently.

Hotels and Infrastructure: Host cities must have a sufficient number of hotels within a short distance to the arena. The NCAA also considers nearby eateries and attractions when selecting host cities. Public transportation, road conditions and traffic patterns are also studied. 

Previous Experience: The NCAA gives preference to cities that previously and successfully hosted tournament games. A huge influx of people can create a number of problems quickly, so past experience is highly valuable.

Community Impact: When evaluating bids, the NCAA considers the economic benefits to the city and local communities. Submitted proposals often highlight potential partnerships with local organizations. 

Geographic Distribution: Nationwide accessibility to games is a must for the NCAA, so host cities are scattered throughout the U.S. to ensure that fans don’t need cross-country flights to watch the tournament live. 

Financial Considerations: It is very common for host cities and venues to offer revenue sharing deals in their proposals. This obviously strengthens the bid as it reduces the cost for the NCAA. 

Future Final Four Host Cities

Year

Date

City

Arena

2025

April 5, 7

San Antonio

Alamodome

2026

April 4, 6

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

2027

April 3, 5

Detroit

Ford Field

2028

April 1, 3

Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium

2029

March 31, April 2

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

2030

April 6, 8

North Texas

AT&T Stadium

2031

April 5, 7

Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cities with a Strong History of Hosting March Madness

According to NCAA.com, New York, Greensboro, S.C., and Indianapolis are the active leaders in March Madness games hosted. 

Madison Square Garden has hosted 80 games, the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted 69 and the RCA Dome has hosted 60. 

San Antonio has hosted the Final Four a record five times for men’s basketball. By 2029, Indianapolis will also have hosted the event five times. Houston has hosted three times, as has Atlanta. 

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/College Basketball