Geno Auriemma Gave Emotional Postgame Interview After UConn National Title Win

Auriemma was visibly emotional after winning his first title since 2016.

Liam McKeone

Auriemma was visibly emotional after winning his 12th national title with UConn
Auriemma was visibly emotional after winning his 12th national title with UConn / Erick W. Rasco, Sports Illustrated
On Sunday afternoon the UConn women's basketball team added another title to an already-illustrious collection. Head coach Geno Auriemma and star guard Paige Bueckers guided the Huskies to a dominant NCAA tournament run that culminated in an absolute blowout of South Carolina in the national championship game, 82-59.

It marked Auriemma's 12th national title with the school and the Huskies' first championship since 2016. Speaking to ESPN's Holly Rowe right after the final whistle sounded, Auriemma was visibly emotional as he spoke about the fortitude of this particular UConn team and how far they had to come to get here. It was an amazing interview that put Auriemma's love for his team and coaching on full display.

Hard not to get choked up alongside the longtime head coach when he talked about how his players inspire him. A beautiful segment.

That's what sports are all about. An incredible moment for UConn and Auriemma.

