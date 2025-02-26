Georgia Bulldogs Pull Off Stunning Home Upset of No. 3 Florida
The SEC has been the class of college basketball this season, and Tuesday night provided another reminder of just how difficult it is to win on the road in conference play as the clock winds down to Selection Sunday.
The No. 3 Florida Gators traveled to Athens, Ga., trailed by as many as 25, and ultimately fell to the unranked Georgia Bulldogs, 88-83..
The Gators, who entered play with a 24-3 record and an 11-3 mark in the SEC, could not stop the Bulldogs' offense in the first half. Georgia jumped to a 25-point lead, but settled into a 15-point halftime advantage. Florida stormed back in the second half as elite teams do, but the Bulldogs made just enough stops down the stretch to hold off a late Gators run to secure the victory.
Georgia shot a fiery 53.8% from the floor, including 55.6% from three. In total, the Bulldogs made 10 shots from beyond-the-arc on the night, led by Silas Demary Jr.'s four threes. Demary netted a team-high 19 points to pace Georgia, which had five players finish in double-digits.
Florida's Will Richard led all scorers with 30 points, including five threes, to propel the Gators back into the contest, but ultimately it was not enough. Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. scored 18 points and added five rebounds. They were the only two Gators to finish in double-digits in scoring.
The Gators are now 24-4 on the season and 11-4 in SEC play. They'll host No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla.
The Bulldogs improved to 17-11 on the season and 5-10 in the SEC. They'll travel to Austin on Saturday to take on Texas as they look to improve their at-large odds for the NCAA tournament.