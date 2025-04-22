Illinois Lands Commitment From Adriatic League MVP Candidate
The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball program has landed a commitment from 22-year-old Serbian prospect Mihailo Petrovic, his agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Petrovic is currently an MVP in the Adriatic League overseas, averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 assists per game for Mega Superbet PG.
Petrovic's commitment is the fourth member of Brad Underwood's 2025 roster that hails from the Balkan Peninsula. Petrovic joins center Tomislav Ivisic, his twin brother (and Arkansas transfer) Zvonimir Ivisic and Montenegro forward David Mirkovic as the other Europeans on the roster.
Illinois is clearly embracing the trend of bringing in international players, and it will be interesting to see if the program finds a competitive advantage in doing so.