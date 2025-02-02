John Calipari Pauses Postgame Interview to Chastise Players for Yelling at Kentucky Fans
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari's much-anticipated return to Rupp Arena ended with his team beating No. 12 Kentucky, 89-79.
Calipari's first game back at Rupp was as tense as expected, as the former Wildcats coach was met with plenty of boos after bolting for the Arkansas job last offseason. Calipari, of course, coached Kentucky for 15 years, taking the school to four Final Fours and winning one national championship.
Calipari conducted his postgame interview with ESPN's Alyssa Lang in the tunnel following the win, and interrupted the interview after a group of his players talked back to taunting Kentucky fans as they left the floor.
The Razorbacks coach yelled, "Billy! Stop it!" at freshman forward Billy Richmond III, who was part of a group of players yelling at Kentucky fans leaving the floor.
Calipari quickly ended the interview shortly thereafter.
Saturday night had to be one of the most satisfying regular season wins of Calipari's career, but he wouldn't let that get in the way of continuing to coach his players - both on and off the court.