SI

John Calipari Pauses Postgame Interview to Chastise Players for Yelling at Kentucky Fans

The Hall of Fame coach wouldn't allow his Razorbacks players to talk back to taunting fans.

Mike McDaniel

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari interrupted his postgame interview with ESPN to chastise one of his players for yelling at Kentucky fans.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari interrupted his postgame interview with ESPN to chastise one of his players for yelling at Kentucky fans. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari's much-anticipated return to Rupp Arena ended with his team beating No. 12 Kentucky, 89-79.

Calipari's first game back at Rupp was as tense as expected, as the former Wildcats coach was met with plenty of boos after bolting for the Arkansas job last offseason. Calipari, of course, coached Kentucky for 15 years, taking the school to four Final Fours and winning one national championship.

Calipari conducted his postgame interview with ESPN's Alyssa Lang in the tunnel following the win, and interrupted the interview after a group of his players talked back to taunting Kentucky fans as they left the floor.

The Razorbacks coach yelled, "Billy! Stop it!" at freshman forward Billy Richmond III, who was part of a group of players yelling at Kentucky fans leaving the floor.

Calipari quickly ended the interview shortly thereafter.

Saturday night had to be one of the most satisfying regular season wins of Calipari's career, but he wouldn't let that get in the way of continuing to coach his players - both on and off the court.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball