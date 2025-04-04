SI

Kansas Lands Loyola Chicago's Star Guard Fresh Off Big NIT Performance

The Jayhawks are rebuilding as they are set to lose their top four scorers heading into next year.

Loyola Chicago guard Jayden Dawson dribbles the ball.
Loyola Chicago guard Jayden Dawson has committed to Kansas for the 2025-26 season, he told On3 on Friday.

Dawson is fresh off of a huge run with the Ramblers during the NIT. In the team's second-round game, Dawson scored a career-high 35 points over San Francisco in the Ramblers' one-point win. Loyola Chicago ended up losing to eventual NIT champions Chattanooga in the semifinals, when Dawson scored 19 points and notched six assists.

During this past season, Dawson started in all 32 games, averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He spent the last three seasons with Loyola Chicago.

Kansas is in need of some big shooters for the upcoming season as the Jayhawks are set to lose their top four scorers because of eligibility, including two-time All-Big 12 first team member Hunter Dickinson. Three other Kansas players have already entered the transfer portal, including AJ Storr.

Kansas, which was the preseason No. 1 in the AP poll, definitely didn't have the season the team expected. The Jayhawks went 20-11, earning them a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament. They lost in the first round to No. 10 seed Arkansas.

