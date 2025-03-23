March Madness Fans Mad There’s Not More Madness in March

Since the bracket expanded in 1985, this is the sixth time that the 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds all went undefeated in the first round. The others: 1994, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2017. The '94, '00, '07 and '17 tournaments were won by 1 seeds, while the '04 tournament was won by a 2 seed.