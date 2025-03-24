March Madness Legend Is Favorite to Land Opening at Colorado State
With Colorado State head coach Niko Medved set to leave the program to become the next coach at Minnesota, one of his key assistants with the Rams is a leading candidate to replace him.
Ali Farokhmanesh, a March Madness legend from his buzzer-beating three to sink No. 1 seed Kansas in the 2010 NCAA tournament with Northern Iowa, is reportedly a top candidate to replace Medved at Colorado State, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
Farokhmanesh has ascended quickly up the coaching ranks. His international playing career ended in 2014, and he immediately joined Nebraska as a graduate assistant. He was eventually promoted in 2016 to the role of Director of Player Development for the Cornhuskers, before becoming an assistant under Medved in 2017 at Drake. Farokhmanesh followed Medved to Colorado State in 2018, and has been on his staff ever since.
The 36-year-old is a natural replacement who has familiarity with the roster and the school. He is considered one of the top assistant coaches in the Mountain West, and is a perfect fit on paper to bridge the gap with Medved's departure, even with it being his first head coaching job.