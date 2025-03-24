SI

Minnesota Set to Hire Colorado State's Niko Medved As Program's Next Head Coach

Medved, a Minnesota alum, will now lead his alma mater.

Mike McDaniel

Minnesota is set to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as the program's new head coach.
Minnesota is set to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as the program's new head coach. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hiring Colorado State's Niko Medved as the program's next head coach, according to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The 51-year-old Medved is a Minnesota alum, and heads to Minneapolis after a seven-year run at Colorado State that culminated with a round of 32 buzzer-beating loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday night.

Medved is 222-173 in 12 seasons as a head coach, which includes stops at Colorado State, Drake and Furman. He has made three NCAA tournament appearances.

Medved is replacing Ben Johnson, who was fired earlier this month after four seasons and zero NCAA tournament appearances.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball