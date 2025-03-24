Minnesota Set to Hire Colorado State's Niko Medved As Program's Next Head Coach
Medved, a Minnesota alum, will now lead his alma mater.
In this story:
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hiring Colorado State's Niko Medved as the program's next head coach, according to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
The 51-year-old Medved is a Minnesota alum, and heads to Minneapolis after a seven-year run at Colorado State that culminated with a round of 32 buzzer-beating loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday night.
Medved is 222-173 in 12 seasons as a head coach, which includes stops at Colorado State, Drake and Furman. He has made three NCAA tournament appearances.
Medved is replacing Ben Johnson, who was fired earlier this month after four seasons and zero NCAA tournament appearances.
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified