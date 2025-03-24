Maryland Coach Says Derik Queen Had NSFW Request Before Game-Winning Buzzer Beater
We've already established that Maryland freshman Derik Queen is That Guy.
Not only did he sink the game-winning buzzer beater vs. Colorado State on Sunday night, but he actually asked head coach Kevin Willard for the ball in the timeout just before the big play.
As for what exactly he said, well, it was a little spicier than just "I'll take it, coach."
Speaking with reporter Andy Katz after the game, Willard revealed that Queen told him to "Give me the m-----f------ ball!" when the coach asked who wanted it.
"And I said, 'Alright, you're getting it,'" Willard continued. "And I said, 'Don't mess around, go after it and do it. And I give him a lot of credit, man. The big dog came up and through."
Watch that below:
Queen has been a stud for Maryland all season, and Sunday night was no exception. The Baltimore-bred center put up a team-leading 17 points (including the game-winning bucket), plus six rebounds and one assist.
Maryland will now move on to the Sweet 16, where they'll take on the No. 1 Florida gators on Thursday, March 27.