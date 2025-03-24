Maryland Governor Had Perfect Reaction to Derik Queen's NCAA Tournament Buzzer Beater
Derik Queen is a hero in the state of Maryland right now.
The Terrapins center sent Maryland to the Sweet 16 after hitting a jaw-dropping buzzer-beating shot to take down No. 12 Colorado State in stunning fashion.
His late heroics inspired a message of congratulations from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who took to social media to share a classic Tiger Woods meme in honor of Queen's game-winner.
Not a bad person to get a shoutout from after clinching a berth to the Sweet 16.
After the game, Queen, a native of Baltimore, explained that he gets his confidence to deliver on the big stage from his upbringing in the city. Rather than leave the state to play college ball, Queen turned down the advances from various top programs around the country––including Houston, Kansas, LSU and more––in order to stay home and represent the Terrapins.
Now, he has his hometown team in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, and is looking to extend their stay in the tournament further still with a matchup against No. 1 Florida looming on Thursday.