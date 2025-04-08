Men’s College Basketball 2025–26 Way-Too-Early Top 25
- Houston Cougars
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Duke Blue Devils
- UConn Huskies
- Louisville Cardinals
- Kansas Jayhawks
- BYU Cougars
- St. John's Red Storm
- UCLA Bruins
- Auburn Tigers
- Florida Gators
- Michigan Wolverines
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Michigan State Spartans
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Baylor Bears
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Tennessee Volunteers
- San Diego State Aztecs
It’s never too early to start thinking about the 2025–26 men’s college basketball season. With the 2024–25 season in the rearview mirror as the Florida Gators rallied to win the national championship, why not start with an early look at who might be cutting down the nets in Indianapolis next year? Rosters are unbelievably uncertain with the transfer portal open and most teams still having several roster spots available, plus NBA draft decisions and some late-signing freshmen still on the board. Here is Sports Illustrated’s way-too-early top 25 rankings.
1. Houston Cougars
The Cougars ended the 2024–25 season in disappointment, falling in the final seconds to Florida in the title game. This will be a new challenge for Kelvin Sampson coaching several elite freshmen rather than the older players he has gotten accustomed to having at UH, but the talent is tantalizing. Incoming five-star freshman center Chris Cenac’s long-term potential is elite, but guards Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings could make a bigger impact as freshmen. Veterans like Emanuel Sharp can help bring the freshmen along slowly, and keep an eye on draft decisions for point guard Milos Uzan and forward JoJo Tugler.
2. Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue can essentially start on third base this offseason if it can retain its strong nucleus from 2024–25. Point guard Braden Smith and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn profile as likely All-Americans as seniors, while third option Fletcher Loyer is on track to score over 1,500 career points as a Boilermaker. And while the Boilermakers have traditionally not been active in the portal, coach Matt Painter has already made one dynamite addition with double double machine Oscar Cluff to help solidify a weak frontcourt. They could add another piece or two to boost their athleticism and size on the wings.
3. Duke Blue Devils
It will be hard for any freshman to replicate the impact Cooper Flagg made in his lone year in Durham, N.C., but five-star forward Cameron Boozer should be in the thick of the national player of the year conversation as the next great Duke one-and-done. Boozer won four state championships in high school and three Peach Jam championships in AAU, making him one of the most decorated winners in youth basketball history. He’ll look to elevate a roster around him that should feature plenty of shooting in guys like sophomore Isaiah Evans.
4. UConn Huskies
It was a frustrating 2024–25 season for UConn, from its 0–3 trip to the Maui Invitational all the way to its season-ending loss to Florida. The Huskies could easily be back in title contention in 2025–26 though, especially with a strong portal season. The backcourt should have plenty of firepower with Solo Ball back, elite freshman Braylon Mullins incoming and Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. at point guard. Getting deeper up front will be a big priority, as will working to retain Alex Karaban for his senior year.
5. Louisville Cardinals
Year 1 under Pat Kelsey was a smashing success, and early recruiting momentum suggests the Cardinals could be well-positioned to build on that in Year 2. The Cards have crushed it in the portal, adding three of the top guards available in Adrian Wooley, Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely as well as elite freshman Mikel Brown Jr. Another name to watch: German big Sananda Fru, who possesses a ton of upside.
6. Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas is retooling its roster around potential 2026 No. 1 NBA draft pick Darryn Peterson. So far, the haul looks promising especially after former five-star Flory Bidunga took his name out of the portal to return to KU. Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson should provide some shooting around a ball-dominant player like Peterson, while Tre White was a valuable piece for Illinois in ’24–25. Peterson could be among the nation’s leading scorers, though, and will certainly be the focal point.
7. BYU Cougars
Kevin Young took BYU to the Sweet 16 in his first season on the job, and expectations will be even higher in 2025–26 with elite freshman AJ Dybantsa incoming. Dybantsa, who has earned comparisons to Kevin Durant as an elite scorer with size, will be the face of this Cougars team, but there’s plenty of talent around him, too. Richie Saunders was one of the Big 12’s best players in 2024–25 and profiles as a worthy Robin to Dybantsa’s Batman.
8. St. John’s Red Storm
Rick Pitino’s team was dealt a blow early in the offseason when Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. hit the portal, but that’s not enough to knock them out of top 25 consideration. Big man Zuby Ejiofor seems poised to return and profiles as one of the top frontcourt players in college basketball next season, and Pitino will be armed with one of the strongest budgets in the country to recruit talent around him. Former five-star prospect Joson Sanon, a transfer from Arizona State, has already committed, as has a potential all-league player in Providence transfer Bryce Hopkins.
9. UCLA Bruins
UCLA struck gold early in the transfer portal with former New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent, who may end up being the best player to hit the portal this spring. Dent could completely transform a Bruins offense that never quite hit its stride in 2024–25; he’s one of the best pick-and-roll guards in the sport and should help UCLA play faster with his dynamic athleticism in the open court. Coach Mick Cronin should have a solid group of returners around him like Eric Dailey Jr., Tyler Bilodeau and talented rising sophomore Trent Perry.
10. Auburn Tigers
Auburn will lose several essential pieces from its Final Four team, but the Tigers should remain in the SEC’s upper echelon with the pieces they bring back. Rising sophomore Tahaad Pettiford has a chance to be one of the best point guards in college basketball next season after starring in a sixth man role this season, and Chad Baker-Mazara profiles as one of the top returners in the SEC. Bruce Pearl also struck early in the portal with UCF transfer forward Keyshawn Hall, who averaged nearly 19 points per game this season.
11. Florida Gators
Can the Gators maintain their elite level after a Year 3 breakthrough and national championship under Todd Golden? The pieces are in place to be highly competitive again. Replacing star point guard Walter Clayton Jr. won’t be easy, but several key pieces up front, including versatile forward Thomas Haugh, should be back. The big draft decision to monitor is that of Alex Condon, who’d be the Gators’ leading returning scorer if he spurns pro opportunities to come back. Add a high-level guard or two, and this team will be right back near the top of the SEC.
12. Michigan Wolverines
No one has hit the portal harder than Michigan, which has added a trio of high-level talents in Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois). Lendeborg is expected to go through the draft process as well and may end up turning pro given how strong his stock is right now, but if he’s in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will be a serious Big Ten contender.
13. Wisconsin Badgers
After this season’s massive overachievement, it’s time to stop doubting Greg Gard and the Badgers in the preseason. John Tonje is a tremendous loss on the wing, but the Wisconsin system has proven elite at developing players in that mold to replace him. Plus, second-leading scorer John Blackwell should be back and poised for an All–Big Ten junior season, and the Badgers have added shooting in the portal with Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland).
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders suffered Elite Eight heartbreak against Florida, but this is a program clearly on the rise under Grant McCasland. Two key draft decisions could shape the 2025–26 season, as swingman Darrion Williams and forward JT Toppin will have NBA options, but still have eligibility remaining. Williams is also entering the portal, but is leaving Texas Tech as an option. Whether or not they return, circle sophomore guard Christian Anderson as a potential rising star. He averaged nearly 12 points per game in February and March.
15. Michigan State Spartans
The Spartans should return large parts of their 2024–25 team that won the Big Ten regular season by three games and made a run to the Elite Eight. It seems more likely than not that star freshman guard Jase Richardson will turn pro with his stock solidly in the draft’s first round at this point, but starting point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. should be back. Circle rising junior Coen Carr as a potential breakout candidate if he can more regularly translate his athleticism into production.
16. Kentucky Wildcats
This time last year, Kentucky had zero returning players and coach Mark Pope was facing a massive rebuild. That Pope stuck the landing and lifted the Wildcats to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and a trip to the Sweet 16 is a major endorsement of his coaching chops. He’ll have to flip the roster some this spring, but at least Pope has a star to fall back on in Otega Oweh, who averaged over 16 points per game in his first year in Lexington, Ky. Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe could solidify the point guard spot.
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
Nate Oats has built one of the elite programs in the sport, with four trips to at least the second weekend in the last five years. It will look different in Tuscaloosa, Ala., without star point guard Mark Sears running the show, but Oats has recruited at a high level around him and should add further reinforcements via the portal. Keeping rising sophomore guard Labaron Philon would be a big step: He showed major flashes as a freshman and is a perfect fit in Oats’s system.
18. Oregon Ducks
Oregon has won 20-plus games in every season of Dana Altman’s tenure, a remarkable 15-year run that should extend into 2025–26. Two huge pieces could be back in Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle, anchors of what could be a Big Ten title level core if Altman can supplement them well in the portal.
19. Arizona Wildcats
Tommy Lloyd has earned top-four seeds in all four seasons on the job at Arizona. While this roster is far from a finished product, there are some strong pieces to build around here. Elite freshmen Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat possess game-ready bodies and should be primed for an immediate impact, while Jaden Bradley gives Lloyd a veteran backcourt presence to build around. Older scoring talent looks like a top priority to round out this group.
20. Arkansas Razorbacks
It was an uneven first season for John Calipari in Fayetteville, Ark., but it ended with quite the flourish in the form of a Sweet 16 run. Calipari has the talent coming in to build on that, with a pair of elite freshman guards in Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas committed, and the potential to bring back several key pieces like D.J. Wagner, Billy Richmond III and Karter Knox. Beefing up the frontcourt should be priority No. 1 this spring.
21. Baylor Bears
Baylor hasn’t advanced out of the NCAA tournament’s first weekend since winning the national championship in 2021. A bounce back could be on the way this season after adding studs in Obi Agbim (Wyoming) and Michael Rataj (Oregon State) from the portal. Seeing breakout candidate Rob Wright III go portaling was a big blow, though.
22. Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga’s remarkable run of nine straight Sweet 16s came to an end this season, though the Bulldogs were still a top-10 KenPom team despite a somewhat disappointing campaign. The returning nucleus here is in the frontcourt, where Graham Ike and Braden Huff have eligibility remaining to return. Colgate transfer Braeden Smith could take over at point guard after redshirting behind Ryan Nembhard this season.
23. Iowa State Cyclones
The Cyclones have become a consistently excellent program under T.J. Otzelberger. While this group lacks some scoring pop on paper, the defensive culture Otzelberger has built should keep ISU relevant. Having a veteran point guard in Tamin Lipsey is a huge leg up, and expect improvement from Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic as they move into bigger roles.
24. Tennessee Volunteers
Rick Barnes’s teams have finished as a top-15 KenPom team in six of the last eight years, so the Vols are a fairly safe choice to slot into the rankings even with the roster influx. Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie should be outstanding at the point, and Felix Okpara should be the beneficiary of plenty of lobs in the process. Wing scoring and a potential answer at power forward should be the priority going forward.
25. San Diego State Aztecs
Talented 7-footer Magoon Gwath tested the portal and seemed destined for a blueblood. At the 11th hour, he decided to return to San Diego State, a huge boon for Brian Dutcher’s team that establishes them as Mountain West favorites. Keeping talented wing Miles Byrd would be the next big move for the Aztecs that could really elevate them into a clear top 25 in the fall.