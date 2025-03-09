Michigan’s Dusty May Had Snarky Take on Heated Midcourt Incident With Michigan State
No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 17 Michigan, 79-62, in a Big Ten men's basketball rivalry game on Sunday that had a heated moment in the final minutes which had both coaches sounding off about it after the final whistle.
It was senior day for Michigan State and as is tradition senior players get a chance to kiss the logo at half-court before exiting the game for a final time in their careers. Michigan freshmen L.J. Cason and Phat Phat Brooks were standing on the logo when some Spartans tried to do that and it led to the two teams needing to be separated as Michigan State's Tre Holloman started a bit of a shoving match.
While Michigan State's Tom Izzo stuck up for Holloman after the game, Michigan's Dusty May had a bit of a snarky response to questions about the incident.
"I didn’t know there was a tradition where they’re shooting a free throw and we have guys standing at half court, there’s not a tradition that we can't stand at half court while the game's going on?" May said.
He later added: "As far as whatever happened, are we not allowed to stand at half-court while they're shooting a free throw? Oh you are? O.K."
Here are his full comments about it:
May did give Michigan State credit for winning the game:
"They earned the right to rub our noses in it," he said. "It is what it is. We have to play better. We have to get tougher. And so we move on and we get to compete for another championship this week."
The Big Ten tournament starts Wednesday in Indianapolis.