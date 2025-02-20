SI

Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Urges Students Not to Rush Court After Alabama Upset

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates on Feb. 19, 2025.
No. 15 Mizzou pulled off a big upset over No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday night, winning 110-98, but Missouri head coach Dennis Gates had his mind on crowd control in the final seconds.

With just 1.5 seconds left on the clock, Gates made the possibly unprecedented move of calling a timeout and took the mic to plead with fans not to rush the court in celebration.

"DO NOT RUSH THE COURT!" he says. Boos followed immediately.

Per reports, it would seem Gates had a good reason for doing so; in addition to chaos, Gates and Mizzou allegedly avoided a $500K fine, per Missouri sports beat writer Eli Hoff.

In any event, the Tigers have much to celebrate with this well-earned win. The team has blown past expectations with its 20-6 record so far this season and has meanwhile upset some notable teams, like then-No.1 Kansas in December and now Alabama in February. Of course, Gates is to thank for a lot of that, so the least fans can do is listen when he asks them nicely to stay in their seats.

