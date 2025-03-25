SI

NCAA Tournament Team Announces Downward Move to Division III Level

The basketball programs will compete at the Division III level beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Mike McDaniel

One week after falling to Alabama State in the First Four, Saint Francis will no longer compete in basketball at the Division I level.
One week after falling to Alabama State in the First Four, Saint Francis will no longer compete in basketball at the Division I level. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

One week after appearing in the First Four of the NCAA tournament, the Saint Francis Red Flash have announced that they will no longer compete at the Division I level for college basketball.

The program said that effective this July, the school will move its basketball programs to the Division III level, and will compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference beginning in the 2026-27 school year. While the formal move will begin this July, Saint Francis will play one more season in Division I in the Northeast Conference, which they won earlier this month to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Saint Francis fell to Alabama State, 70-68 in last week's First Four. A victory would have earned the Red Flash a date with No. 1 seed Auburn in the round of 64.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball