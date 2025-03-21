SI

Northwestern's Chris Collins in Talks for New Contract Amid Villanova Rumors

Collins is the only coach to lead the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament.

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
As the coach for all three of Northwestern's NCAA tournament appearances, Chris Collins has almost certainly earned the mantle as the greatest coach in program history. Now it appears that he'll be sticking around Evanston, amid rumors of his involvement in the coaching search at Villanova.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Collins is in "deep discussions" on a contract extension that will include "additional years, a raise and provide him more resources for the staff and program."

Collins, who took over Northwestern ahead of the 2013–14 season, previously served as an assistant for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke from 2000 to '13. He is 194–189 as Wildcats coach, with a Big Ten record of 86–142.

Northwestern's NCAA tournament trips in 2017, '23 and '24 are the first three in program history. Each ended in a trip to the round of 32.

He is 42 wins shy of the program's all-time record, held by Arthur Lonborg, who led Northwestern from 1927 to '50.

