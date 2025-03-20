Will Wade Appears to Spill Villanova's Coaching Plans After McNeese State's Upset Win
Will Wade wasn't letting any outside noise impact his McNeese State squad during their NCAA tournament opener showdown against Clemson.
Wade has been linked with a move to NC State, as he's reportedly set to take over as the next coach of the Wolfpack after the NCAA tournament. When asked about his situation, Wade attempted to shift the focus onto another program that's looking for a new head coach.
Unprompted, Wade told reporters after McNeese State's 69–67 win against the Tigers that Villanova is currently looking to poach a head coach who is currently with a team in the NCAA tournament, though he didn't specify what coach he was referring to.
"Villanova’s trying to buy a coach out who’s in the NCAA tournament right now," Wade said, via John Fanta.
Villanova has missed out on the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons, having failed to qualify since Kyle Neptune replaced Jay Wright at the helm. Neptune was fired at the end of the 2024-25 season, leaving the Wildcats with a coaching vacancy.
Adam Zagoria of NJ.com notes that a handful of coaches have been linked to the opening at Villanova, including Maryland's Kevin Willard, UCLA's Mick Cronin, New Mexico's Richard Pitino and Northwestern's Chris Collins. Three of those coaches—Willard, Cronin and Pitino—are currently preparing for a first-round matchup in the big dance.