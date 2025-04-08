Notre Dame Transfer Olivia Miles Reportedly Commits to TCU
Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles has committed to TCU for the 2025-26 season, On3 Sports' Talia Goodman reported on Tuesday.
It came as a shock to most college basketball fans when Miles decided to forgo the WNBA draft and instead enter the transfer portal following four seasons with the Fighting Irish. Miles was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick if she entered the 2025 draft.
Miles made her decision to enter the transfer portal after Notre Dame coincidentally lost 72-61 to TCU in the Sweet 16. Now Miles will join the team that eliminated the Fighting Irish from the NCAA tournament.
In her senior season with Notre Dame, Miles had a career-high average of scoring 15.4 points per game, while shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.6% from three, more career-high stats. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest in 34 game starts.
Miles will join the Horned Frogs after they lost star guard Hailey Van Lith, who averaged a team-high 17.9 points per game. Van Lith finished her fifth year of college eligibility with TCU this past season, leading the program to its first ever Elite Eight appearance.