Paige Bueckers Surpasses Diana Taurasi on UConn's All-Time Scoring List

She has three more regular season games to continue climbing the list.

Madison Williams

UConn star Paige Bueckers shoots a basket.
UConn star Paige Bueckers shoots a basket. / Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Paige Bueckers continues to climb UConn's all-time scoring list during her senior season. On Wednesday night, the projected No. 1 WNBA draft pick surpassed Diana Taurasi in the standings by scoring her 2,158th point. She now ranks ninth all-time on the list.

It's likely Bueckers will reach the fifth spot on the list by the time her season is over. She needs 21 more points to surpass Kerry Bascom's 2,177 points and Nykesha Sales and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis's 2,178 points. She would still trail Katie Lou Samuelson's 2,342 points.

Bueckers has three more regular season games to reach this feat.

This career achievement comes a month after Bueckers became the quickest player to reach 2,000 points in UConn basketball history. It took her 102 games to reach the milestone, while the previous record was UConn legend Maya Moore (108 games).

