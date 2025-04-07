Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma Shared One Final Adorable Moment in UConn Presser
UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers may have won her first NCAA championship on Sunday, but coach Geno Auriemma got the last laugh.
It's no secret that the Storrs duo shares one of the most special relationships in college hoops, with Bueckers holding back tears in her final embrace with Auriemma on the court at the end of the Huskies' 82-59 win over South Carolina in the NCAA title game.
Bueckers later told ESPN what the two said to each other during that emotional moment: "Yeah, he told me he loved me and I told him I hated him."
Well, fans got what could be the last glimpse of their storied love-hate relationship in UConn's post-championship press conference.
While Huskies' Azzi Fudd was answering a question from the media, Auriemma hilariously started wiping his glasses on the sleeve of Bueckers's shirt. He even tugged at it to beckon her to lean toward him so he could clean his glasses better.
Bueckers made the perfect face through it all:
We all need someone we can lean on. Seeing Bueckers leave Auriemma after five years in Storrs for the WNBA draft later this month won't be easy.