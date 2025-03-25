Paige Bueckers Had a Heartfelt Farewell Message for Fans After Final UConn Home Game
It was all love for Paige Bueckers in her final home game at UConn.
On Monday, the Huskies superstar wrapped up her last game on the court in Gampel Pavilion on a high, with a dominant performance that led to an NCAA tournament win.
Bueckers dropped 34 points, tying a career high, in 29 minutes in the final home game of her senior season which propelled the Huskies to the Sweet 16 over No. 10 seed South Dakota State. After the game, she took a moment to address the crowd, thanking them for the support over her illustrious career and hyping the UConn faithful for a potential title run.
"I've had the time of my life here," Bueckers said as she addressed the crowd postgame Monday. "It's been the five years I dreamt of as a kid. I can't thank you enough, we can't thank you enough for all the support. Thank you for making this a second home, best supporters in the country. Thank you for this season, for everything.
"We love you, I love you. This will always be home. And we'd love to see you in Spokane but thank you for everything."
Bueckers received a standing ovation as she checked out late in the fourth quarter, marking the end of an era at UConn.
Although emotions ran high, Bueckers still has the rest of UConn's NCAA tournament run ahead of her before her collegiate career fully wraps up. The Huskies now move on to play Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 in Spokane.